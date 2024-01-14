This is no time for artists to shrink from social commentary

Jordan Michael Smith’s “Making art political is one way to make it bad” (Ideas, Dec. 31) sacrifices Leo Tolstoy on the altar of amorality and relativism. Tolstoy’s sin? Writing, in his largely forgotten third novel, “Resurrection,” about how people recover from aristocratic indifference and brutality; how human nature isn’t confined to a dog-eat-dog, fight-flight-or-freeze way of living; how a simple lifestyle and social justice usher us toward peace.

So today, a writer who produces “urgent social commentary” — for example, making the daring suggestion within literature that someone like Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump needs to suffer consequences for their corrupt, mendacious, nationalist authoritarianism — would “ensnare and damage” their art. In Smith’s view, an empathic kind of art that promotes democratic ideals or encourages a society of diversity and inclusion would be too political and therefore bad.