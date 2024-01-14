From basketball fans to coaches, scouts and future stars, the Hoophall Classic in Springfield continues to be a huge draw

Joi Headley, from West Springfield, brought her 9-year-old son, Landon, and her father, Eric, to Saturday’s slate of elite high school basketball games. Headley has been taking Landon to games since he was 4, and watching the best young players in the country has become a tradition.

SPRINGFIELD — The Hoophall Classic’s most dedicated spectators are glued to the wooden bleachers inside Springfield College’s Blake Arena by 9 a.m.

Cameron Boozer, one of the top high school prospects in the country, scored 26 points in front of a packed house Saturday afternoon at Blake Arena.

“My dad calls it a masterclass for Landon,” Headley said. “We’re here to learn, watch how everyone’s doing their form, and different strategies that he can apply to his game.”

In its 22nd year, the Hoophall Classic has ballooned from an unheralded tournament into one of the most star-studded basketball events in Massachusetts. Along with the dozens of future college and pro stars, Hoophall brings together a unique smattering of the basketball ecosystem.

Advertisement

Caleb Wales and Joe Williamson, 21-year-old friends from Chicopee, were Saturday early birds because they wanted to see UConn men’s basketball commits and top NBA Draft prospects. Wales sported a yellow Tyrese Martin Atlanta Hawks jersey, and Williamson repped New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jordan Hawkins — both former Huskies.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“ ‘They bring in a really good amount of recruits and you get to see a really good amount of basketball.’ Caleb Wales, of Chicopee, who was among Saturday's early birds to attend the Hoophall Classic in Springfield

Wales and Williamson have attended Hoophall since they were 12. They watched Jayson Tatum and Malik Monk in 2016 and Bronny James play in front of LeBron in 2020. Wales’s favorite moment came when Michael Porter Jr., now an NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, drilled a half-court shot in 2017.

“They bring in a really good amount of recruits and you get to see a really good amount of basketball,” Wales said. “I think the only thing that’s changed is the girls’ games that’s been coming in. I think that’s a great improvement. I think girls’ basketball is on the rise ... Last year we got to see Juju Watkins [now at USC] play; she was really great to watch.”

Advertisement

The crowd isn’t just local. Yumara Marquez and Suzanne Meltzer traveled up from Florida to watch their sons on Gulliver Prep play the 9 a.m. game against Bishop Hendricken (R.I.). In her second Hoophall trip, Marquez watched her son Jacob win Most Outstanding Player for his game.

“ ‘I think it’s a great experience for the boys, to be where basketball originated from . . . [It’s] a great way for them to get exposure . . . real exposure where people can get to look at their talent.’ Yumara Marquez, mother of Gulliver Prep (Fla.) player Jacob Marquez

Jacob Marquez (above) won Most Outstanding Player for Gulliver Prep (Fla.) at the Hoophall Classic Saturday morning, which was attended by his mother, Yumara. Photo courtesy of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

“I think it’s a great experience for the boys, to be where basketball originated from,” Marquez said. “And also a great way for them to get exposure for them, like actual, real exposure where people can get to look at their talent.”

Another parent who made the trip: Carmelo Anthony.

The 10-time NBA All-Star took in a 4 p.m. matchup between Long Island Lutheran, where son Kiyan plays, and Christopher Columbus. Two young boys in the standing-room only section heard Melo was there, and when a security guard pointed him out, they reacted in awe.

That game kicked off a second session that filled the facility to standing-room-only and wrapped a line halfway around the outside of the building.

Blake Arena only grew more congested for the following matchup, when Cooper Flagg and top-ranked Montverde Academy (Fla.) made their second appearance of the weekend against Brewster Academy (N.H.). Among the crowd was a contingent of “Flagg Fan Club” members from his hometown of Newport, Maine, as their poster exclaimed.

Derik Queen, a five-star forward on Montverde, excelled with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in the 91-58 victory. It was Queen’s third time at Hoophall; he says the spotlight is unlike almost any other high school event.

Advertisement

“It’s the best,” he said. “There are NBA scouts, [and] the people that do all the high school recruiting write-ups and stuff. We just get to play in front of the people that matter.”

That’s what underscores the tension rippling through the gym. On the west baseline, a middle section is reserved for college coaches and NBA scouts. Some pro teams got to the gym early to save a seat (and a parking spot). Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley checked in Friday, as did several other big-name college assistants.

Pat Holmes, the head coach of perennial boys’ power La Lumiere School (Ind.), has been coming to Springfield with the team since 2016. He says the TV coverage and scouting frenzy can be exciting. But it also adds pressure for teenagers, and it’s important not to overlook playing winning basketball.

“It’s hard, right? Because you’re asking 16-18-year-olds to really drown out the noise, and that’s easier said than done,” Holmes said. “We tell our guys it doesn’t matter how many points you score. Stop chasing stats, because the people that know basketball, they’ll recognize if you project to the highest levels of basketball.”

Can a standout performance at the Hoophall Classic change the trajectory of a young player? Holmes says an impression certainly matters, but it’s just another data point for evaluators.

“If you have a good weekend, you can kind of be on somebody’s radar,” he said. “But there’s got to be a larger sample size of how a guy’s done and what his track record is in terms of development and getting better.”