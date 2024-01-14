The night after finishing 35th, Ben Tavares dreamed of winning the 800 at the Northeast Invitational. A year later, he pulled it off.

“It feels great,” said the Weston High junior. “I have been dreaming of finishing big at this event, and to finally do that is amazing. I told myself that I have to win.”

A year later, Tavares realized his dream, winning the 800 in 1:56.04 at the Reggie Lewis Center on Sunday afternoon, and earning a personal record at the Northeast Invitational sponsored by the Boston Athletics Association.

Last year, an unseeded Ben Tavares placed 35th in the boys’ 800-meter run at the Northeast Invitational track meet. That night, he dreamed of winning the race.

Tavares was trailing Wachusett Regional’s Dylan Brenn (1:56.10) until the last lap but moved ahead with a second to spare. The difference between the two was merely six hundredths of a second. Tavares had been preparing rigorously for these close finishes.

Advertisement

“At the beginning, I was just trying to stay in front of the pack and not get boxed,” he said. “In the second lap, I saw that I had more strength than others and that’s when I made a move. By the end of the fourth lap, it was a sprint. I have been imagining these scenarios where I’m battling at the end and I knew this was the time to just get the win.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

For Framingham’s Sasha Lamakina, winning was nice, but achieving a specified time was the real goal. A Bay-State cross-country All-Star, Lamakina placed first in the girls’ 800 (2:18.54).

“I was feeling relaxed and confident before the race,” she said. “I wanted to maintain my composure throughout the race, have faith in myself, and trust my training. I was optimistic right from the start. I just wanted to get my timing right.”

▪ Bishop Guertin junior Matthew Giardina never left his lead throughout the 2-mile (9:19.45) race, placing first. While it earned him a personal record, Giardina was unsatisfied. “I had a time goal in mind,” Giardina said. “I was shooting for 9:10, So I just went out and tried to execute it the best I could but fell a little short.”

Advertisement

▪ When New York’s North Shore High participated in the invitational in 2023, freshman Joanna Kenney did not have a 2-mile performance that she was proud of. This year, she won the race and earned a personal record of 11:12.43. “I had a positive mind-set this year,” she said. “I did not want a repeat of last year. My teammates and coach were cheering me on and it just felt like I could win it this time.”

▪ Pembroke’s Sarah Claflin was the day’s only triple winner, championing the 55 (7.15), 200 (25.66), and long jump (17-05). Wellesley’s Christopher Brooks won the 55 (6.42) and the 200 (22.06).