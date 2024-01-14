Closing four-game trip with OT win in St. Louis hands Bruins coach Jim Montgomery another trip to All-Star Game

Montgomery beamed as he acknowledged family and friends in the seats as he hustled down the tunnel to the dressing room.

That last item belonged to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who bolted off the bench nanoseconds after Charlie McAvoy silenced the Blues late Saturday night at Enterprise Center .

With their only win of the trip the Bruins extended their lead in the Eastern Conference (59 points), and the NHL extended Montgomery an invitation to Toronto next month to coach the All-Star Game for the second straight season.

Advertisement

“It means we’ve got a lot of good hockey players and we’re very blessed, and I’m grateful that I get to coach the Bruins because coaches go to the All-Star Game because they have good players,” said Montgomery.

Coaches like to deflect credit to their players, but it’s clear Montgomery deserves a ton the way he’s been able to navigate the Bruins through this season.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Coming on the heels of a historic regular season and a playoff pratfall, Montgomery has done stellar work to keep the club thriving and together.

He’s dealt with the retirements of two all-time Bruins in Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, an overhauled roster, and injuries to key contributors.

Through it all, he’s kept his club atop the Atlantic Division all season and the Eastern Conference most of the campaign. Only Western powers Vancouver (61 points) and Winnipeg (60) are ahead of Boston.

Montgomery demands a lot from his players, but the varied ways in which he delivers his messages — he can be hard, and he can be humorous — allows him to connect with them as a group and as individuals.

He has his players’ backs, and they have his.

Advertisement

“This team isn’t the team we are without Monty leading us, and he’s done such an incredible job of understanding the players and getting the best response out of each every one of us, and taking us aside and being truthful and real with us,” said Jeremy Swayman, who’ll join his coach in Toronto.

“And that’s exactly what a player wants to hear is what do we need to do to get better and what do we need to do to help this team win — and he does exactly that. We are so lucky to have him as a head coach and I know that we’re just getting started. So, he’s a special leader to be following.”

Brad Marchand said there’s a sense of pride throughout the room about being able to get Montgomery back to the league’s showcase game.

“We talked about it before the game internally. Just he’s done a ton for our group and we all care about him a lot, and he works extremely hard for this team and we wanted to help him out there in that situation,” said the captain. “He’s come in and been great for this group and really bonded well with all the guys.

“So, when you care about somebody like that, you want to see them have success and be very happy for all three guys on the team to be going and representing our team [David Pastrnak also is an All-Star]. And so, it’s awesome to see those guys get recognition for the great years they’re having.”

Advertisement

Swayman, who improved to 12-3-7, was emotional when talking about his first All-Star nod, which came via the fan vote. He remarked on the roller-coaster ride that started before the season as he settled his contract situation.

“After dealing with what I did this summer with arbitration, hearing things that a player should never hear, it feels pretty special to be in this situation,” said Swayman, who signed a one-year, $3.475 million deal and is arbitration eligible again. “So, I’m extremely honored and I’m really excited to join Pasta and Monty.”

Swayman, who played in every game on the trip (as result of Linus Ullmark’s lower-body injury), thanked his teammates for helping him reach All-Star status.

“It couldn’t have happened without the team in front of [me]. I mean, I’m so lucky to be on such a defensive structured team, takes pride in the D-zone and of course gets it done in the offensive zone. So huge kudos to them for allowing this to happen,” he said.

McAvoy, the leader of the blueline corps, scored a pair of goals against the Blues to help get Swayman his 12th win, and had high praise for his goalie.

“He’s unbelievable. He competes, he’s a great guy and we all root for him and he keeps us in every single game,” McAvoy said of Swayman. “And you see it tonight and every night. Him and Ully, we are extremely fortunate to have two amazing goalies, and it’s a great recognition for him and we’re really proud of him.”

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.