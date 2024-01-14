Ime Udoka ready to leave his Celtics’ past behind and see if Boston can finish what he started

The Celtics manhandled Udoka’s Rockets in a game that lost any intrigue midway through the third quarter. Those players whom he tutored with brutal honesty and mentored with tough love have flourished and taken the next step since his departure.

There were no dramatics or tears or any real emotions in Ime Udoka. Personalitywise, he returned to TD Garden on Saturday the same man who left 16 months ago. He sincerely was not interested in any story line about his return to Boston. He said he made amends with all the important people whom he disappointed during his final months as Celtics coach. He owes nothing else.

Advertisement

So he was relegated to watching Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combine for 59 points and 14 rebounds in the Celtics’ 145-113 win. Afterward, Udoka, in his stoic fashion, said his team wasn’t physical enough, didn’t execute well enough and were fatigued after a back-to-back set.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s what I saw for a year, anyway, the way they are talented and can score and play,” Udoka said of the duo. “I didn’t love our physicality, understanding how we made them a little too comfortable. I would have loved for people to guard them the way we guarded them tonight when I was here.”

When asked if he was glad this night and game was over, he said: “It doesn’t matter to me at all.”

There were no final apologies. There was no acknowledgement of the fans or anything remorseful. He believes he served his punishment, a one-year suspension with 50 percent of his salary slashed, and his reputation dragged not only in NBA circles but in social media and entertainment circles for his inappropriate actions during a consensual relationship with a Celtics employee.

Udoka said some hellos to team employees. Others avoided interaction. After the buzzer, he bolted to the locker room while his assistants remained on the floor and reunited with Celtics players. Udoka said he’s done enough catching up. He’s spoken personally with the players and team officials he felt needed to hear his side of the story.

Advertisement

He did not use Saturday as any means of retribution.

“I was upfront with the guys when things happened. I reached out to who I needed to and have a little comfort in guys knowing what happened, how it all went down,” Udoka said before the game. “I made up with my coaches because they all came with me to Houston. My guys are back with me. I talked with them throughout the year when I could, give them space to do their thing as well. That goes with the players as well. Ran into quite a bit of them over the summer, Marcus Smart’s wedding, and in between I’ve seen them all and talked to them regularly.”

The only notable quip that came from Udoka was when he said some Celtics players “lied” when they said they had no idea about the specifics of his suspension. He said several times Saturday that he spoke personally with those seeking information and offered his explanation.

His only regret was wasting an opportunity at the Celtics’ first championship since 2008 after losing the final three games of the 2022 Finals.

“I talked about it obviously when it happened and at my press conference leading up to Houston,” he said. “It’s a job not finished. The relationships you build and the people you impact, that was the biggest thing. You formed a lot of relationships within a year. Obviously I wanted a chance to run it back and do it again with a group that you feel you can grow with. So letting the people down, and I talk about the players and the relationships I built and the coaches that came with me, and everybody else that was impacted by it.

Advertisement

“From there, that’s the biggest thing I would say overall is letting some people for sure and but we’ve talked it out, and I’ve seen a lot of these people throughout the summer and talk regularly and we move past it.”

Brown and Tatum felt the same. All parties appeared to have moved on, regardless of the damage that it caused, as Joe Mazzulla had to take over the team on a whim and navigated admirably through a difficult first season.

“To be honest, some of those private conversations I would want to keep private,” Tatum said of whether he’s received a satisfactory explanation from Udoka. “I’d rather leave that in the past.”

After the game, Udoka spoke with Tatum’s mother, Celtics officials, and employees. His stint in Boston was brief but eventful and both sides appear to have moved on. The Celtics are ecstatic with Mazzulla as their coach. Many of the players enjoyed playing for Udoka and relished the impact he had on their games, but they’ve gotten over September 2022 because they had to.

Advertisement

“It was definitely a weird process,” Brown said of the suspension. “We kind of knew what was going on but then there was a time where we were hearing speculation that it was more to [Udoka’s transgressions] or something else. And it turned out that it wasn’t anything else than what we already knew.

“It was definitely a peculiar kind of situation but overall I’m just happy to see him back on his feet, back coaching on the sideline where he belongs, and I’m happy it ended up working out for both parties.”

Boston Globe Today: Sports | January 12, 2024 Share WATCH: Friday's episode. Stories include: Predicting the NFL playoff's wild-card weekend, why winning never gets old, but great coaches do.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.