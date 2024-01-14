You couldn’t find a seat to watch Cooper Flagg vs. AJ Dybantsa at the Hoophall Classic. It lived up to the hype.

For most of the contest, Montverde Academy (Fla.), led by Maine native Cooper Flagg , held a slim edge against Prolific Prep (Calif.), but Brockton’s AJ Dybantsa led a late rally that had his team up 69-67 before Montverde returned fire and earned a 76-71 victory.

For one, if they got up, someone in the mass of standing-room-only spectators would take their place. But moreover, the marquee game of the Hoophall Classic — and probably the best matchup of New England-raised prospects ever — lived up to the hype at Springfield College’s Blake Arena.

SPRINGFIELD — Fans couldn’t leave their seats when Cooper Flagg and AJ Dybantsa faced off Sunday night in Springfield.

Advertisement

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was among the attendees for a historic display between two of the top prospects in the country.

“I’m a big basketball junkie, and I believe in the romance of the game, so to speak,” said Prolific Prep coach Ryan Bernardi, a Milton native. “Even though the result didn’t go our way, I can appreciate what that game was.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Flagg and Dybantsa played every minute. Flagg, the No. 1-ranked senior and a Duke commit, finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks, and had control of the contest early. The 6-foot-9-inch forward guarded Dybantsa and showed increased aggression seeking his own shot. The crowd roared and tapped their heads when Flagg strong-armed Zoom Diallo to throw down a transition dunk in the first quarter.

“I think something that coaches have been harping on me a little bit is I’m a little too unselfish,” Flagg said. “So I’m just trying to turn that on, and just be a little more assertive and aggressive at times.”

Maine's Cooper Flagg, who plays for Montverde Academy, and Brockton’s AJ Dybantsa, who plays for Prolific Prep, faced off in a Hoophall showcase game. Matthew Cavanaugh/For The Boston Globe

Dybantsa struggled early, but after his first floater fell over Flagg, the 6-8 wing settled in. He wound up with 21 points and torched Montverde in the second half. The audience similarly erupted when he drilled a 3-pointer, plus drew a foul, in the corner, and masked his face with three fingers as Prolific Prep mounted a comeback.

Advertisement

Ultimately, a game-sealing steal by Flagg kept Montverde on top.

Each player is ranked atop his respective high school class. What makes them so special?

With Flagg, his defensive instincts set the tone. He registered a combined 12 blocks against three fouls across three Hoophall games. Flagg is physical, active, and long, yet disciplined. How can a player put up a shot against him?

“I would say, just get it up,” Dybantsa said. “Obviously he’s an eraser, so just getting the ball up [quickly]. He blocked a couple of my shots, but not too many.”

Montverde Academy's Cooper Flagg (right) drives past Prolific Prep’s Tyran Stokes. Matthew Cavanaugh/For The Boston Globe

Flagg’s offensive game has come a long way. He relentlessly pursues putback rebounds, but has improved both his confidence and efficiency as a perimeter scorer. On Friday, he made 10 of 15 shots en route to 25 points against Oak Hill Academy (Va.).

“He was always able to get to the basket when it wasn’t going good — to trust himself at the rim,” Montverde coach Kevin Boyle said Friday. “Last year, he learned . . . sometimes it wasn’t so easy to get to the rim, and you have to trust your jump shot, especially if people didn’t think you were going to shoot it. And I think now, he’s gotten better and he’s gotten a lot of attention, so his confidence is growing. Now he’s just in a zone where the basket looks like a lake.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Flagg had to contain one of the most unstoppable prep players. Dybantsa’s ability to change speeds and directions in an instant, his smooth shooting form, and his high-flying athleticism make him a threat to score at any moment. When he was at his best Sunday, Dybantsa confidently shot over defenders and attacked mismatches.

With 21 points, AJ Dybantsa led Prolific Prep to a late lead it couldn't hold. Matthew Cavanaugh/For The Boston Globe

“He’s a great isolation player,” Flagg said. “He has a lot of moves — a lot of stuff that’s kind of hard to guard — but really, just kind of stay down. He loves to [hesitate] and shoot, so you’ve got to know when to pressure up a little more, and just stay down when he’s in the pump-fakes and stuff.”

Dybantsa’s four assists might undersell his playmaking. He’s not just a scorer; Dybantsa can move the ball effectively and make the right pass when he captivates a defense.

“The more that he plays lower and physically uses his shoulder — he had a couple of great drives tonight and used his shoulder, and was physically imposing,” Bernardi said. “The more he does that and the more he draws two guys, he’ll be able to kick it [out].”

Flagg and Dybantsa play on two of the best teams in the country; both starting lineups are composed entirely of nationally-ranked prospects. Liam McNeeley, a five-star, Indiana-bound senior, led Montverde with 22 points. Prolific Prep was aided by Tyran Stokes, the top-ranked sophomore in the nation, who posted 12 points.

Advertisement

Dybantsa and Flagg are friends off the court, but in this high-stakes matchup, there was no letting up.

“We don’t take the matchup too personally, but when you’re playing your friend, you’re playing your friend,” he said. “You’re gonna go at it.”

Montverde is now 19-0 following three wins in three days at Hoophall. Bernardi says he’ll first have to move past this defeat, but he knows he was a part of a historic game.

“The way I’ll remember this one is: I hope there’s another one,” he said. “I hope there’s another one to come, because that’s as good as it gets.”

AJ Dybantsa tries to drive past Cooper Flagg in a matchup of two of the top basketball prospects in the nation. Matthew Cavanaugh/For The Boston Globe

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.