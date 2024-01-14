Seven local story lines to follow as the NFL playoffs begin

The Patriots may not be in the playoffs this year, but there are still intriguing story lines for local football fans to follow.

Former Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers led the Ravens in receptions (77), receiving yards (858), and yards after the catch (391) in the regular season. He tied for second in receiving touchdowns with five and didn’t fumble the ball.

Flowers, who went 22nd overall in this year’s draft, set the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie.

He’s fit in seamlessly with quarterback Lamar Jackson and the rest of the surging Ravens. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed, so it will face the lowest-remaining seed next week.

He’s not alone with the Ravens.

Flowers isn’t the only local player making his presence felt for the Ravens.

Former Everett star Isaiah Likely has come on strong, upping his season totals to 30 catches for 411 yards and five touchdowns in Mark Andrews’ absence. Even with the star tight end Andrews likely back in the mix now, expect Likely to still see a prominent role.

Overpowering fullback Patrick Ricard, who played at David Prouty High in Spencer, is one of the Ravens’ glue guys. Ricard, Likely, and Flowers all scored in a recent Baltimore win.

Two more local tight ends are making a name for themselves.

In addition to Likely, Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac and Noah Gray of Leominster are making their presence felt.

Freiermuth has 32 catches for 308 yards and 2 TDs in 12 games with the Steelers this season. Gray has 41 catches for 305 yards and 2 TDs in 17 games for the Chiefs.

Both are 2021 picks who have carved out roles for two strong franchises.

Flowers isn’t the only BC product.

John Johnson, a third-round pick out of BC in 2017, has played in all 17 games for the Rams this season. The savvy safety has 42 tackles, two interceptions, and 6 passes defended.

Cornerback Will Harris, a 2019 third-round pick, has 18 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception in 17 games for the Lions.

Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie has 86 tackles and half a sack this season. The former BC catalyst suffered a concussion in Week 17, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys hasn’t been determined as of Saturday afternoon.

Former Eagles running back AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) is currently listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Christian Wilkins could help himself in free agency.

Christian Wilkins, who grew up in Springfield and originally attended Framingham High, is a former No. 13 overall pick.

He’s emerged as a weapon at defensive tackle, compiling 355 tackles and 20.5 sacks in five years with the Dolphins. Wilkins is set to hit free agency for the first time, and a strong showing against Patrick Mahomes could go a long way.

Assumption and others are represented as well.

Marshfield’s own Zach Triner, who played his college ball at Assumption, has made a living as a long snapper. The 32-year-old, who won a Super Bowl in Tampa with Tom Brady in 2021, is in his fifth year with the organization.

Assumption’s Deonte Harty earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors following his 96-yard return against the Dolphins. It was a sneaky huge play in the season, as it shifted the momentum and helped the Bills secure the No. 2 seed.

Ellis Merriweather, a rookie running back out of UMass, is on the Packers’ practice squad.

Truman Jones, a defensive end out of Harvard, is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Can an AFC East team finally do it?

No AFC East team, outside of the Patriots, has won the Super Bowl since the Dolphins in 1974.

The Dolphins are looking for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1985, while the Bills are looking for their first since the early 1990s, when they lost four straight.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.