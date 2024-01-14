Sluggish initially, top-ranked St. John’s Prep snaps into form to beat No. 4 Catholic Memorial in the Catholic Conference Showcase

Trailing 31 seconds into a showdown with fourth-ranked Catholic Memorial, Mason Luciano responded with an equalizer 3:45 in, followed 30 seconds later by Christian Rosa in a sequence that flipped the script and paved the way for the Eagles’ 4-1 victory at the Canton Ice House in the Catholic Conference Showcase.

CANTON — Slow to get off the bus, the top-ranked St. John’s Prep boys’ hockey team quickly found its skating legs after a rough start.

St. John's Prep's Johnny Tighe puts the Eagles up 3-1 in the first period after slipping one past Catholic Memorial goalie Ryan Littlefield.

“I was talking to my teammates on the bench, saying we’ve got to change the direction of this game,” Luciano said. “We just used our speed and took over.”

Johnny Tighe and Caleb White also scored before the first period was out for St. John’s Prep (8-1, 4-0), which held serve the rest of the way on the strength of 22 saves from AJ Farese.

Catholic Memorial’s Nick D’Olympio (left) and St. John’s Prep’s Deuce Morton fight for the puck. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Still, based on his team’s standard of excellence over the last several seasons, SJP coach Kristian Hanson wasn’t completely thrilled with his team’s showing against the Knights (5-4-2, 1-3).

“We weren’t ready to play today, we weren’t ready when the puck dropped,” Hanson said. “That’s on coaches, that’s on captains, we’ve got to be ready.

“You’re on the road, it’s a huge Catholic Conference game. If you’re not ready to go, there’s a problem.”

St. John’s Prep’s Cale White (middle) celebrates his first-period goal with teammate Braeden Hurley. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Galvanized by Luciano and Vana’s lightning-quick strikes, the Eagles forced the Knights into a series of defensive zone miscues and grabbed control of the attacking zone as the opening frame went on.

Tighe put back a Mason Lomasney offering from the point at 12:50 before Luciano played facilitator, setting up White to complete the scoring at 15:34.

Nick D’Olympio had the goal for CM.

“After they scored, we started to put together some shifts, changed some momentum and some pucks found the back of the net,” Hanson said. “But overall, I’m not thrilled with our performance today.”

St. John’s Prep’s Cam Umlah (4) and Catholic Memorial’s TJ Birnbaum (34) chase the puck. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

BC High’s surge continues

In the first game of the day, No. 11 BC High toppled Malden Catholic, 4-2. The Eagles (4-5-0) soared to their fourth win in five games behind four goal scorers.

“We’re better today than we were last week,” said BC High coach John Flaherty. “Collectively, we’re moving the puck better. There’s confidence in some of the guys now, some of the younger guys are more comfortable. Some of the older guys, who really didn’t have much of a role last year, are growing into their role.”

Max Ryan, Tommy Halloran, David Williams, and Owen Welch tallied in a balanced effort that saw the Eagles take advantage of their team speed.

With many scouts on hand, the Eagles put forward one of their more complete performances.

“It’s just an added way to showcase our league and our players,” said Flaherty. “Truthfully, without the Super 8, the MIAA took away a lot of opportunities for guys to be seen by colleges and junior teams. For us as a league, to be able to put this on and showcase our guys, I think it’s a win-win for everybody. It’s good hockey, the games are always good, and the kids on the ice are good.”

Xaverian’s new look pays off

Xaverian's Jack Morse sends St. John’s Shrewsbury’s Broday Hoar to the bench. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

In the final game of the afternoon, third-ranked Xaverian trounced No. 2 St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 7-4. The Hawks (7-2-0) raced out to a 4-1 advantage after the first frame, striking four times in the first 10 minutes.

“We tried just to get back to basics at practice,” said Xaverian coach Dave Spinale. “I felt like we were getting away from what we were doing well, which is playing fast, getting pucks to the net, getting more shots.”

Xaverian’s Devin Gosciak (center) celebrates a goal with his teammates. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Devin Gosiak tallied twice, and Colvin Callahan and Jack O’Neil each contributed a goal and an assist. After consecutive losses, the Hawks switched up their lines and the results were immediately fruitful.

“Guys were excited to play with new guys, they were having a little more fun, and getting pucks to the net,” said Spinale. “It helps mentally when you have to think more and change things up — it’s not the same old, same old. I think that freshened it up a little.”

Globe correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Xaverian’s Jack O’Neil (11) and Ryan Bello (3) keep the puck from St. John’s Shrewsbury’s Danel Menyalkin (15) and Chase Warsofsky (5). MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

St. John’s Shrewsbury’s Dominic Reidy (left) and Xaverian’s Jackson Morse chase the puck. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE