No. 10 Wareham boys’ basketball puts itself among pound-for-pound elite by taking down No. 7 Charlestown in Citi Hoops Classic

“Being in Division 4, I think we get looked at as we’re not as good or we can’t beat this team,” said Mello. “On a good night, we can beat any team out there.”

On Sunday, 10th-ranked Wareham grabbed another signature win at the Citi Hoops Classic at Emmanuel College, outlasting seventh-ranked Charlestown, 69-68, in a showdown between state title contenders. Senior guard Diego Mello led the way with 23 points and five 3-pointers and All-Scholastic guard Ajay Lopes added 16 points for the defending state champions .

The Wareham boys’ basketball team may play in Division 4, but the Vikings are showing they belong among the state’s elite behind a roster filled with talent, depth, and athleticism.

Aaron Cote scored 12 points for the Vikings. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

Wareham (8-2) trailed, 46-44, late in the third quarter when it utilized a full-court press to disrupt Charlestown’s offense. The pressure forced the Townies (4-1) into frontcourt turnovers, which led to easy baskets and propelled a 10-2 run that gave the Vikings a 55-51 lead after three.

In the fourth, lefty guard Aaron Cote (12 points) splashed a 3-pointer and Lopes converted an acrobatic layup for a 62-53 advantage, the largest of the game by either side. Charlestown rallied late, but ran out of time when Jaylin Williams-Crawford banked home a layup with five seconds left. Wareham wisely let the ball sit on the baseline as the clock bled to zero.

“The energy and our defense was way better in the second half,” said Lopes. “Energy is the key for us. We just have to keep playing with energy.”

Wareham sophomore Amare Rose (left) and Charlestown senior Trevari Andrews. chase a loose ball. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Wareham, the top-ranked team in the D4 power rankings, now owns wins over Charlestown, Old Rochester, Dartmouth, Millbury, and East River (Fla.). Its only losses are to La Habra (Calif.) and fifth-ranked Franklin, eacy by 1 point in the KSA Tournament in Orlando.

Coach Steve Faniel built a rigorous schedule, believing his team was capable of handling the challenge. Despite their success, Faniel still watches his players compete with a chip on their shoulders as a small school in a lower division.

“We can play with anybody,” said Faniel. “I think I knew that before tonight, but tonight solidified that. We play hard. We’re small and we might get overlooked a little bit. I think we play better with that chip on our shoulder.”

Wareham senior Jakwon Pittman attacks the basket. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

Antoine Crosson added 5 points and eight rebounds and Jayce Travers scored 7 points off the bench for Wareham. All-Scholastic sophomore Jaylen Hunter-Coleman led Charlestown with a game-high 25 points and Damante Vanheyningen added 13 points.

The Townies are a favorite in Division 3 after reaching the D2 semifinals last year with a underclassmen-laden team.

Diego Mello looks for an outlet while being closely guarded by Charlestown. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob