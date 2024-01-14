Nicaragua says it released Bishop Rolando Álvarez and 18 priests from prison, handed them to Vatican

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s government said Sunday it released a prominent Catholic bishop and 18 other clergy members imprisoned in a crackdown by President Daniel Ortega and handed them over to Vatican authorities.

Bishop Rolando Álvarez and the other clergy were jailed more than a year ago, in most cases, as part of a crackdown on the opposition and Catholic church by Ortega. He had accused them of supporting massive 2018 civic protests that he claimed were a plot to overthrow him.

The government said in a press statement the releases were part of negotiations with the Vatican aimed at “making possible their trip to the Vatican.” In the past, imprisoned priests have been quickly flown to Rome.