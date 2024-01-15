Apollinaire’s ‘Lunch Bunch’ could use a few more calories

The problems of food preparation are soluble: an ingredient here, an ingredient there. The crushing workload the mostly young family-court attorneys have to handle, receiving up to six assignments in one day, not to mention the injustice and inequality that swirls around them? Often not so soluble.

Seven stressed-out public defenders are seemingly intent on exploring that question in Sarah Einspanier’s witty and incisive but underdeveloped “Lunch Bunch,” now at Chelsea’s Apollinaire Theatre Company under the fleet direction of Danielle Fauteux Jacques.

CHELSEA — Perfection is not attainable in life. But might it be attainable in food?

To keep despair at bay, they take turns preparing elaborate lunches for their colleagues, alternating day by day in a collegial but spirited contest. The rules are: “No sugar. No grains. No dairy. No beans. No MSG. No alcohol. No fun. Basically organic meat and veggies."

Only an hour long in performance, “Lunch Bunch” feels like seven character sketches in search of a play. It left me hungry for more. (Last food reference, I promise.)

These are people I wanted to know better; I wanted to see more of the office dynamics at play, from friction to solidarity. Workplace comedies with a serious underpinning don’t come around every day, especially when written by someone as skilled as Einspanier, and performances as strong across the board as the Apollinaire cast delivers.

Some of the attorneys in “Lunch Bunch” are clearly struggling to hang on not just to their idealism but to their faith in humanity. That’s compelling stuff, and I wish the playwright had trusted her play enough to extend its running time and delve below the surface more.

The attorneys are the tightly wound Jacob (Cristhian Mancinas-García), Hannah (Paola Ferrer), Tuttle (Parker Jennings), Tal (Michael “Shifty” Celestin), Greg (Alex Leondedis), Mitra (Julia Hertzberg), and the insecure Nicole (Laura Hubbard), devastated when she finds that one of her colleagues has thrown away the lunch she prepared.

Then there’s the mysterious figure of Davis (Katie Pickett at the performance I saw), who materializes solely to describe her trip back in time in what amounts to a gastronomic tour of the Stone Age.

With its orange walls, filing cabinets, and rolling chairs, the scenic design by Joseph Lark-Riley perfectly captures the soul-deadening atmosphere of many an office. (Lark-Riley also handled the sound design.)

Apollinaire is one of the most venturesome theater companies around, with a focus on contemporary works, the more challenging the better. Its production of Clare Barron’s “Dance Nation” — also helmed by Jacques, who is Apollinaire’s artistic director — was No. 1 on my Top 10 shows of 2023. Apollinaire’s productions of David Greig’s “The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart” and Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” are seared in my memory.

The lunch arrangement in “Lunch Bunch” is a welcome diversion from the Sisyphean task faced by the attorneys: battling the family justice system on behalf of their clients while coping with cranky or unpredictable judges. The attorneys enunciate the ingredients of their creations as if they are incantations. “Veggie enchiladas and clementine”; “Lentil loaf with sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts”; “Curried Quinoa salad with sunflower-coated kale chips”; “Brown rice, black beans, steamed kale, spiced tofu.”

Their precision registers as an emotional bulwark against the chaos that so often envelops their workdays. The attorneys seem to have convinced themselves — or tried to convince themselves — that their pursuit of the perfect lunch dovetails with the pursuit of happiness. And who’s to say it doesn’t?

So when one attorney has the temerity to say, “It’s just food," them’s fightin’ words, and another attorney’s rejoinder is instantaneous, incredulous, and fierce: “Just food?"

