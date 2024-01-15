‘Cheers’ cast members reunite on stage at 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The former “Cheers” stars sat around the bar again, this time to help present the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series.

Not only did Massachusetts natives Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Coolidge , and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all come out winners , but fans also saw the return of a certain fictional Boston bar where everybody knows your name. A recreation of the iconic pub from “Cheers” — complete with a Fenway Park banner — took over the Emmy’s stage at one point, accompanied by a reunion of cast members Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson, and John Ratzenberger.

Boston had a big night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Advertisement

“Ted, why don’t you think of it as a long, overdue class reunion,” Ratzenberger told Danson after host Anthony Anderson introduced the cast as presenters.

“Being together brings back some great memories of a show we’re all very proud of,” Grammer added.

The quartet of cast members weren’t the only “Cheers” stars on hand, as George Wendt showed up on stage to surprised them with the envelope with the winner’s name.

As Anderson noted during his introduction, “Cheers” was “one of the greatest sitcoms of all time,” winning 28 Emmys during its time on the air.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.