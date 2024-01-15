75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A full list of winners and nominees

The 2024 awards season continues Monday night as the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards takes over the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the TV’s biggest stars and shows.

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson hosts the festivities airing on Fox at 8 p.m., with the award show arriving a few months later than originally planned due to last year’s strike by writers and actors. Now that Hollywood is back to lights, cameras, and action, the industry can finally roll out the red carpet to celebrate hit shows like “The Last of Us,” “The Crown,” “Beef,” “Andor,” “House of Dragons,” “Ted Lasso,” and more.