75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A full list of winners and nominees

The 2024 awards season continues Monday night as the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards takes over the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the TV’s biggest stars and shows.
Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson hosts the festivities airing on Fox at 8 p.m., with the award show arriving a few months later than originally planned due to last year’s strike by writers and actors. Now that Hollywood is back to lights, cameras, and action, the industry can finally roll out the red carpet to celebrate hit shows like “The Last of Us,” “The Crown,” “Beef,” “Andor,” “House of Dragons,” “Ted Lasso,” and more.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts has a few notables up for 2024 Emmy nominations, including Dorchester-bred “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri, who’s nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Boston’s own Jennifer Coolidge also faces off against fellow Bay State native and “The White Lotus” co-star Meghann Fahy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.
See the full list of Emmy nominees below, and check back throughout the night for updates on this year’s winners, which will be noted in bold.
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
‘Andor,’ “One Way Out” — Beau Willimon
‘Bad Sisters,’ “The Prick” — Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
‘Better Call Saul,’ “Point and Shoot” — Gordon Smith
‘Better Call Saul,’ “Saul Gone” — Peter Gould
‘The Last of Us,’ “Long, Long Time” — Craig Mazin
‘Succession,’ “Connor’s Wedding” — Jesse Armstrong
‘The White Lotus,’ “Arrivederci” — Mike White
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett — ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
Paul Walter Hauser — ‘Black Bird’
Richard Jenkins — ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
Joseph Lee — ‘Beef’
Ray Liotta — ‘Black Bird’
Young Mazino — ‘Beef’
Jesse Plemons — ‘Love & Death’
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
‘Beef,’ “Figures Of Light” — Lee Sung Jin
‘Beef,’ “The Great Fabricator” — Jake Schreier
‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ “Bad Meat” — Carl Franklin
‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ “Silenced” — Paris Barclay
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble,’ “Me-Time” — Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton
‘Prey’ — Dan Trachtenberg
Outstanding Talk Series
‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’
‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’
‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
‘Saturday Night Live’
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
‘The Amazing Race’
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
‘Survivor’
‘Top Chef’
‘The Voice’
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
‘Barry,’ “wow” — Bill Hader
‘The Bear,’ “System” — Christopher Storer
‘Jury Duty,’ “Ineffective Assistance” — Mekki Leeper
‘Only Murders in the Building,’ “I Know Who Did It” — John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky
‘The Other Two,’ “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” — Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
‘Ted Lasso,’ “So Long, Farewell” — Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
‘Barry,’ “wow” — Bill Hader
‘‘The Bear, “Review” — Christopher Storer
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ “Four Minutes” — Amy Sherman-Palladino
‘The Ms. Pat Show,’ “Don’t Touch My Hair” — Mary Lou Belli
‘Ted Lasso,’ “So Long, Farewell” — Declan Lowney
‘Wednesday,’ “Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe” — Tim Burton
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford — ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
Maria Bello — ‘Beef’
Claire Danes — ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’
Juliette Lewis — ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
Camila Morrone — ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
Niecy Nash-Betts — ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’
‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’
‘Saturday Night Live’
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan — ‘Barry’
Phil Dunster — ‘Ted Lasso’
Brett Goldstein — ‘Ted Lasso’
James Marsden — ‘Jury Duty’
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — ‘The Bear’
Tyler James Williams — ‘Abbott Elementary’
Henry Winkler — ‘Barry’
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader — ‘Barry’
Jason Segel — ‘Shrinking’
Martin Short — ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Jason Sudeikis — ‘Ted Lasso’
Jeremy Allen White — ‘The Bear’
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham — ‘The White Lotus’
Nicholas Braun — ‘Succession’
Michael Imperioli — ‘The White Lotus’
Theo James — ‘The White Lotus’
Matthew Macfadyen — ‘Succession’
Alan Ruck — ‘Succession’
Will Sharpe — ‘The White Lotus’
Alexander Skarsgård — ‘Succession’
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge — ‘The White Lotus’
Elizabeth Debicki — ‘The Crown’
Meghann Fahy — ‘The White Lotus’
Sabrina Impacciatore — ‘The White Lotus’
Aubrey Plaza — ‘The White Lotus’
Rhea Seehorn — ‘Better Call Saul’
J Smith-Cameron — ‘Succession’
Simona Tabasco — ‘The White Lotus’
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate — ‘Dead to Me’
Rachel Brosnahan — ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Quinta Brunson — ‘Abbott Elementary’
Natasha Lyonne — ‘Poker Face’
Jenna Ortega — ‘Wednesday’
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Bornstein — ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’
Ayo Edebiri — ‘The Bear’
Janelle James — ‘Abbott Elementary’
Sheryl Lee Ralph — ‘Abbott Elementary’
Juno Temple — ‘Ted Lasso’
Hannah Waddingham — ‘Ted Lasso’
Jessica Williams — ‘Shrinking’
Outstanding Drama Series
‘Andor’
‘Better Call Saul’
‘The Crown’
‘House of the Dragon’
‘The Last of Us’
‘Succession’
‘The White Lotus’
‘Yellowjackets’
Outstanding Comedy Series
‘Abbott Elementary’
‘Barry’
‘The Bear’
‘Jury Duty’
‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’
‘Only Murders in the Building’
‘Ted Lasso’
‘Wednesday’
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
‘Beef’
‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
‘Daisy Jones and the Six’
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
‘The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna’
‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’
‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’
‘The Oscars’
‘75th Annual Tony Awards’
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges — ‘The Old Man’
Brian Cox — ‘Succession’
Kieran Culkin — ‘Succession’
Bob Odenkirk — ‘Better Call Saul’
Pedro Pascal — ‘The Last of Us’
Jeremy Strong — ‘Succession’
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan — ‘Bad Sisters’
Melanie Lynskey — ‘Yellowjackets’
Elisabeth Moss — ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Bella Ramsey — ‘The Last of Us’
Keri Russell — ‘The Diplomat’
Sarah Snook — ‘Succession’
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton — Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani — Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe — Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon — George & Tammy
Steven Yeun — Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan — ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’
Jessica Chastain — ‘George & Tammy’
Dominique Fishback — ‘Swarm’
Kathryn Hahn — ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
Riley Keough — ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’
Ali Wong — ‘Beef’
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
‘Andor,’ “Rix Road” — Benjamin Caron
‘Bad Sisters,’ “The Prick” — Dearbhla Walsh
‘The Last Of Us,’ “Long, Long Time” — Peter Hoar
‘Succession,’ “America Decides” — Andrij Parekh
‘Succession,’ “Connor’s Wedding” — Mark Mylod
‘Succession,’ “Living+” — Lorene Scafaria
‘The White Lotus,’ “Arrivederci” — Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
‘Beef,’ “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” — Lee Sung Jin
‘Fire Island’ — Joel Kim Booster
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,’ “Me-Time” — Taffy Brodesser-Akner
‘Prey’ — Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg
‘Swarm,’ “Stung” — Janine Nabers and Donald Glover
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ — Al Yankovic and Eric Appel
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.