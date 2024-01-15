fb-pixelEmmys 2024: A full list of winners and nominees (live updates) Skip to main content

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A full list of winners and nominees

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated January 15, 2024, 31 minutes ago
Ayo Edebiri accepted the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Monday.Kevin Winter/Getty

The 2024 awards season continues Monday night as the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards takes over the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the TV’s biggest stars and shows.

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson hosts the festivities airing on Fox at 8 p.m., with the award show arriving a few months later than originally planned due to last year’s strike by writers and actors. Now that Hollywood is back to lights, cameras, and action, the industry can finally roll out the red carpet to celebrate hit shows like “The Last of Us,” “The Crown,” “Beef,” “Andor,” “House of Dragons,” “Ted Lasso,” and more.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts has a few notables up for 2024 Emmy nominations, including Dorchester-bred “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri, who’s nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Boston’s own Jennifer Coolidge also faces off against fellow Bay State native and “The White Lotus” co-star Meghann Fahy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

See the full list of Emmy nominees below, and check back throughout the night for updates on this year’s winners, which will be noted in bold.

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

‘Andor,’ “One Way Out” — Beau Willimon

‘Bad Sisters,’ “The Prick” — Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

‘Better Call Saul,’ “Point and Shoot” — Gordon Smith

‘Better Call Saul,’ “Saul Gone” — Peter Gould

‘The Last of Us,’ “Long, Long Time” — Craig Mazin

‘Succession,’ “Connor’s Wedding” — Jesse Armstrong

‘The White Lotus,’ “Arrivederci” — Mike White

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett — ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Paul Walter Hauser — ‘Black Bird’

Richard Jenkins — ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Joseph Lee — ‘Beef’

Ray Liotta — ‘Black Bird’

Young Mazino — ‘Beef’

Jesse Plemons — ‘Love & Death’

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

‘Beef,’ “Figures Of Light” — Lee Sung Jin

‘Beef,’ “The Great Fabricator” — Jake Schreier

‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ “Bad Meat” — Carl Franklin

‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ “Silenced” — Paris Barclay

‘Fleishman Is In Trouble,’ “Me-Time” — Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton

‘Prey’ — Dan Trachtenberg

Outstanding Talk Series

‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

‘Saturday Night Live’

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

‘The Amazing Race’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Survivor’

‘Top Chef’

‘The Voice’

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

‘Barry,’ “wow” — Bill Hader

‘The Bear,’ “System” — Christopher Storer

‘Jury Duty,’ “Ineffective Assistance” — Mekki Leeper

‘Only Murders in the Building,’ “I Know Who Did It” — John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky

‘The Other Two,’ “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” — Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

‘Ted Lasso,’ “So Long, Farewell” — Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

‘Barry,’ “wow” — Bill Hader

‘‘The Bear, “Review” — Christopher Storer

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ “Four Minutes” — Amy Sherman-Palladino

‘The Ms. Pat Show,’ “Don’t Touch My Hair” — Mary Lou Belli

‘Ted Lasso,’ “So Long, Farewell” — Declan Lowney

‘Wednesday,’ “Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe” — Tim Burton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford — ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Maria Bello — ‘Beef’

Claire Danes — ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

Juliette Lewis — ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Camila Morrone — ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Niecy Nash-Betts — ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

‘Saturday Night Live’

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan — ‘Barry’

Phil Dunster — ‘Ted Lasso’

Brett Goldstein — ‘Ted Lasso’

James Marsden — ‘Jury Duty’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — ‘The Bear’

Tyler James Williams — ‘Abbott Elementary’

Henry Winkler — ‘Barry’

Mass. native Ebon Moss-Bachrach accepted his Emmy on stage Monday night.Kevin Winter/Getty

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader — ‘Barry’

Jason Segel — ‘Shrinking’

Martin Short — ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jason Sudeikis — ‘Ted Lasso’

Jeremy Allen White — ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham — ‘The White Lotus’

Nicholas Braun — ‘Succession’

Michael Imperioli — ‘The White Lotus’

Theo James — ‘The White Lotus’

Matthew Macfadyen — ‘Succession’

Alan Ruck — ‘Succession’

Will Sharpe — ‘The White Lotus’

Alexander Skarsgård — ‘Succession’

Jennifer Coolidge accepted her Emmy on Monday night.VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge — ‘The White Lotus’

Elizabeth Debicki — ‘The Crown’

Meghann Fahy — ‘The White Lotus’

Sabrina Impacciatore — ‘The White Lotus’

Aubrey Plaza — ‘The White Lotus’

Rhea Seehorn — ‘Better Call Saul’

J Smith-Cameron — ‘Succession’

Simona Tabasco — ‘The White Lotus’

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — ‘Dead to Me’

Rachel Brosnahan — ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Quinta Brunson — ‘Abbott Elementary’

Natasha Lyonne — ‘Poker Face’

Jenna Ortega — ‘Wednesday’

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Bornstein — ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Ayo Edebiri — ‘The Bear’

Janelle James — ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph — ‘Abbott Elementary’

Juno Temple — ‘Ted Lasso’

Hannah Waddingham — ‘Ted Lasso’

Jessica Williams — ‘Shrinking’

From left: Justine Lupe, Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook in "Succession."Macall Polay/HBO

Outstanding Drama Series

‘Andor’

‘Better Call Saul’

‘The Crown’

‘House of the Dragon’

‘The Last of Us’

‘Succession’

‘The White Lotus’

‘Yellowjackets’

Outstanding Comedy Series

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Barry’

‘The Bear’

‘Jury Duty’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Ted Lasso’

‘Wednesday’

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

‘Beef’

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Host Seth Meyers at his "Late Night" desk on Nov. 9, 2016.Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

‘The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna’

‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’

‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’

‘The Oscars’

‘75th Annual Tony Awards’

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges — ‘The Old Man’

Brian Cox — ‘Succession’

Kieran Culkin — ‘Succession’

Bob Odenkirk — ‘Better Call Saul’

Pedro Pascal — ‘The Last of Us’

Jeremy Strong — ‘Succession’

"The Handmaid's Tale" stars Elisabeth Moss (left) and Madeline Brewer in an episode of the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian book. George Kraychyk/Hulu

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan — ‘Bad Sisters’

Melanie Lynskey — ‘Yellowjackets’

Elisabeth Moss — ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Bella Ramsey — ‘The Last of Us’

Keri Russell — ‘The Diplomat’

Sarah Snook — ‘Succession’

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton — Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani — Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe — Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon — George & Tammy

Steven Yeun — Beef

Ali Wong in a scene from "Beef."Andrew Cooper/Associated Press

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan — ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

Jessica Chastain — ‘George & Tammy’

Dominique Fishback — ‘Swarm’

Kathryn Hahn — ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Riley Keough — ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

Ali Wong — ‘Beef’

From left: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in FX's "The Bear."Chuck Hodes

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

‘Andor,’ “Rix Road” — Benjamin Caron

‘Bad Sisters,’ “The Prick” — Dearbhla Walsh

‘The Last Of Us,’ “Long, Long Time” — Peter Hoar

‘Succession,’ “America Decides” — Andrij Parekh

‘Succession,’ “Connor’s Wedding” — Mark Mylod

‘Succession,’ “Living+” — Lorene Scafaria

‘The White Lotus,’ “Arrivederci” — Mike White

From left: Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams in Netflix's "Wednesday."Netflix

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

‘Beef,’ “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” — Lee Sung Jin

‘Fire Island’ — Joel Kim Booster

‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,’ “Me-Time” — Taffy Brodesser-Akner

‘Prey’ — Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg

‘Swarm,’ “Stung” — Janine Nabers and Donald Glover

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ — Al Yankovic and Eric Appel

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver at his desk.HBO


Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.