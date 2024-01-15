The Emmys pull off an awards show worth watching

There were only a few exceptions to the pattern of “The Bear,” “Beef,” and “Succession” during the night — a Jennifer Coolidge from “The White Lotus” here, a Paul Walter Hauser from “Black Bird” and a Quinta Brunson from “Abbott Elementary” there. Oh, and an EGOT fell from the sky, too, when Elton John won for his concert special, now the owner of an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. Yes, as they say across the pond, ‘e got an EGOT.

The Emmy Award winners arrived in big waves during Monday night’s broadcast. There were winners from “The Bear,” then from “Beef,” then from “Succession,” and back around again through those same titles all night. It was predictable, but not unpleasing, since each of the shows and its winning actors were outstanding in their categories and deserving. They formed a trio of sweet sweeps.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was a relief to get an old-fashioned Emmy Awards show, one not straining to be snarkier than thou or heavily meme-able. At this point in Peak Awards Show season, especially after the disaster that was the Golden Globes last week, a straightforward and largely sincere telecast was the right choice. We got a breather as the Emmy Awards took its 75th anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate TV by leaning on history and nostalgia.

Anthony Anderson was an easy host, opening by singing some old theme songs and gingerly moving things along as needed. He regularly addressed his mother, sitting in the audience as the human version of the play-off music — a bit that was used rarely enough to not be cloying. “We are killing it tonight,” Anderson exclaimed midway through the telecast, set on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as a number of Black winners had already picked up statues, including Ayo Edebiri, Niecy Nash-Betts, Trevor Noah, Brunson, and RuPaul.

Advertisement

We got a series of old cast reunions throughout, each in a recreation of their shows’ original set, and they were decidedly not obnoxious. Each time, the casts joked just a tad before presenting an award, bim bam boom. There was no effort to prolong the bits or manipulate audiences into sentimentality with reunions from “Cheers,” “Martin,” “Two and a Half Men,” “The Sopranos,” “Ally McBeal,” and “All in the Family.” Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned to the Weekend Update desk to present; Arsenio Hall talked talk shows; and queen diva Joan Collins (presenting with fellow diva Taraji P. Henson) ushered her 1980s “Dynasty” into the hall. The Iron Throne also appeared in the hall, along with Peter Dinklage..

Niecy Nash-Betts celebrates her Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Old theme songs played people on and off stage as well as accompanying the tribute to those who died, and there were a number of references to Norman Lear during the night. The emphasis on the cultural power of TV over the decades also took some attention away from the lateness of the Emmys, postponed from September due to the writers and actors strikes. “The Bear” was honored for its first season even though it has completed two, and “Black Bird” was released seemingly forever ago, but no one paid those discrepancies much note.

There were, of course, a handful of rousing and memorable moments, many of them during the acceptance speeches, always the wild cards during an awards show. One came when Nash-Betts won for supporting actress in a limited series for her work in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard, yet overpoliced,” she said in her acceptance, “like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor.” She also gave herself a pat on the back: “I want to thank me, for believing in me!” The audience loved it.

Advertisement

In his thank yous, Matthew Macfadyen cleverly included his TV wife, Sarah Snook, and “my other onscreen wife, Nicholas Braun.” Hauser, chewing on some food, delivered a rap of some kind that was fascinating in its inscrutability as he accepted the Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series. RuPaul, accepting for best reality competition, finished his acceptance speech with a moving plea: “If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her.” And Pedro Pascal, presenting an award, delivered a joke to Kieran Culkin that was bleeped out, likely a response to Culkin telling him to “suck it” while accepting his Golden Globe last week. Now children . . .

Emmys host Anthony Anderson escorts actress Christina Applegate to the stage at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The most poignant moment, though, came at the top of the show, when Christina Applegate came to the stage to introduce Carol Burnett, another classic TV face. The actress, who has multiple sclerosis, was given a standing ovation. “You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up,” she quipped, a warm effort to fend off tears — and not just her own.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.