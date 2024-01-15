This week’s TV: The Emmys, Mandy Patinkin’s whodunit, and lots of cancellations

Kayvan Novak (left) and Lauren Collins in "What We Do in the Shadows." FX has canceled its vampire comedy after six seasons.

A bunch of shows have been canceled in the last few months, so I thought I’d list them in one place for those who’ve missed the news. Except for “The Good Doctor,” which has been on the air since 2017, most of these cancellations seem premature.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Jan. 15-21.

“Our Flag Means Death” This pirate comedy managed to throw some This pirate comedy managed to throw some unexpected twists into its wacky comedy. Max axed the show, which starred Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby, after two seasons.

“The Good Doctor” The upcoming seventh season will be the last for ABC’s medical drama starring Freddie Highmore as a surgeon with autism.

“Minx” I’ll miss this upbeat tale of cultural shifts as it followed the creation of the (fictional) first erotic magazine for women in the 1970s; but it was doomed. Max canceled the comedy after season one, and now Starz has done the same after season two.

“Julia” Sarah Lancashire was lovely as Julia Child in this comedy about the chef, her husband (an excellent David Hyde Pierce), and her rise to fame in Boston. Max has canceled it after two seasons.

“What We Do In the Shadows” I want this show to go on for the rest of my life, but six seasons will have to do. The next batch will be the last batch of FX’s great vampire comedy.

“Lucky Hank” An adaptation of Richard Russo’s “Straight Man” and Bob Odenkirk’s follow-up to “Better Call Saul,” the dramedy was gelling by the end of the first season. But AMC has decided not to give it a chance to develop.

“The Afterparty” The two seasons of this comic whodunit anthology series were enjoyable, imaginatively filmed, and loaded with talent. Sadly, Apple TV+ has decided to end there.

“Single Drunk Female” I grew fond of this Freeform comedy about a young woman getting sober at her overbearing mother’s house (in the Boston area). Two seasons and out, sadly.

“The Great” This witty, raunchy, and finely acted three-season gem was one of my favorites. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were phenomenal leads. I know that, with one of the main characters out of the picture, it was time for Hulu to end it — but still, I’ll miss it. ( This witty, raunchy, and finely acted three-season gem was one of my favorites. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were phenomenal leads. I know that, with one of the main characters out of the picture, it was time for Hulu to end it — but still, I’ll miss it. ( Here’s a blooper reel .)

“The Other Two” Few shows are as culturally savvy and satirical as this comedy, which looked at fame from every angle imaginable. But Max was done with it after three sharp seasons.

Other shows: Paramount+’s “Yellowstone” ends late this year; Netflix will release the fifth and season of “You” later this year; the 12th and final season of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” begins on Feb. 4; and Netflix will release the fourth and final season of “The Umbrella Academy” later this year.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. Still recovering from the mess that was the Golden Globes? Well snap out of it, because it’s time for the Emmy Awards, which were postponed in September due to the writers and actors strikes. The big titles include “Succession,” “The Bear,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus,” but take note: The eligibility period was from May 31, 2022, to June 1, 2023, so some of the competitors ran more than a year ago. “The Bear,” for example, is up for its first season, even though we saw season two last summer. Anthony Anderson hosts the event, which will feature a few cast reunions, including Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt from “Cheers.” The telecast airs on Fox at 8 p.m. on Monday.

2. Ruth Wilson from “The Affair” returns to Showtime for a six-part British mystery series called “The Woman in the Wall.” She plays a tormented survivor of Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries, the cruel facilities in Ireland where young women were sent for being “fallen” because they were willingly — or unwillingly — sexually active, or because they weren’t passive enough, or because they flirted with a boy, among many other things. (Here’s Joni Mitchell’s beautiful tribute to the girls.) A sleepwalker, she wakes up one day to find the dead body of a mysterious woman in her house. The miniseries — trailer here — premieres Friday on Paramount+ and Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

Advertisement

Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's "Death and Other Details." Michael Desmond

3. Mandy Patinkin seems to be aiming for an “Only Murders in the Building” of his own with his new series “Death and Other Details.” The 10-episode Hulu series, which premieres on Tuesday, is a light murder mystery set on a Mediterranean cruise ship. (Trailer here.) Patinkin is a well-known detective trying to help the prime suspect. The cast also includes Linda Edmond, Violett Beane, Rahul Kohli, Lauren Patten, Hugo Diego Garcia, and Angela Zhou.

Advertisement

4. Here’s yet another adult animated comedy, this one a musical premiering Friday on Amazon. Called “Hazbin Hotel,” it was created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano, and it’s about a princess of the overpopulated Hell who’s trying to rehabilitate demons so that they can move into Heaven. Voice actors include Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Blake Roman, and Alex Brightman. By the way, the pilot (see it here) was crowd-funded and put on YouTube back in 2019.

CHANNEL SURFING

“On the Roam” An eight-part travel series starring Jason Momoa. Max, Thursday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“True Detective: Night Country” Season four, set in Alaska, stars Jodie Foster. HBO, Max

“Criminal Record” A British crime drama with Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi. Apple TV+

“Colin From Accounts” An Australian rom-com with a unique meet-cute. Paramount+

“The Crown” The second part of the final season. Netflix

Advertisement

“Slow Horses” The great Gary Oldman spy series is back for season three. Apple TV+

“The Artful Dodger” The Dickens character is a doctor down under. Hulu, Disney+

“Fargo” The fifth season is a return to form, with Jon Hamm as a bad guy. FX, Hulu

“The Buccaneers” The unfinished Wharton novel is adapted with contemporary touches. Apple TV+

“A Murder at the End of the World” Emma Corrin stars as a hacker-sleuth in Iceland. Hulu

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.