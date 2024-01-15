A rental car nightmare offers some lessons

But the rented Mitsubishi compact, for which she had paid Dollar Rent A Car almost $300, wouldn’t start. She was due at a family service at a funeral home in Hingham in 15 minutes, to be followed by a church funeral, a cemetery interment, and a catered luncheon.

Moran, 76, had flown into Logan from Georgia the day before to attend the funeral of her brother’s wife of more than 55 years. It would be a chance to say farewell to a woman she dearly loved and to spend a few precious hours with rarely reunited members of her far-flung family.

Molly Hurley Moran had a packed day ahead of her when she turned the key in the ignition of her rental car outside a Rockland motel one day last summer.

So began what would become a miserable experience with Dollar, a subsidiary of Hertz, one of the world’s largest rental car companies. In retrospect, Moran is angry that Dollar did so little to help her, and that the company, after failing to provide her a functioning car, even denied her a refund.

Moran’s first call to Dollar that stressful morning resulted in a big shrug from the company. Moran explained her urgent need to get to a funeral, but the Dollar rep replied, as if by rote, that road assistance would take 30 to 90 minutes to arrive — no exceptions.

If Moran couldn’t wait with the car for up to 90 minutes, the rep told her, she’d have to call back later in the day, when she could. She might have told Dollar she wanted nothing more to do with the busted car and demanded a ride at Dollar’s expense to the Hingham funeral home and later to the airport for her flight home.

But at that moment, Moran didn’t think of it.

Instead, she prevailed upon a family friend to rescue her, her husband, and her daughter at the motel where they had spent the night, and then squeezed into the cars of family members to get around all day.

But worrying about the car was a huge distraction for Moran, a retired college professor originally from Taunton, and by the time she got to the luncheon she decided it best to make only the briefest of appearances before hurrying away to deal with Dollar and its broken car.

From the parking lot, Moran made her second call to Dollar, which sent a mechanic to jump-start the car. But the car still wouldn’t start and the mechanic told Moran to call Dollar.

Why Dollar didn’t then tell Moran to take a rideshare to the airport at its expense I don’t know. Moran’s daughter at one point got on the phone to say Dollar was unfairly making its problem their problem.

Molly Moran missed out on precious time with family due to a faulty rented car. Mike Moran

But the company insisted that the Morans remain with the car until a tow truck arrived, their luggage now piled on the sidewalk. Once the car was towed, Dollar told Moran, call back and only then would the company authorize a Lyft to the airport. How long for a tow truck? Between 30 and 90 minutes, Dollar told her.

There was no good reason for the Morans to wait again, this time for the tow truck. But wait they did. An hour later, the truck arrived and Moran made her fourth call to Dollar asking for the Lyft ride, which later arrived and took her to the airport.

Mind you, every time Moran called she had to go through the same tedious drill of call transfers and time waiting on hold because Dollar earlier that day had refused her request for a direct number to make calling back easier.

Luckily, the Morans made their flight home. But what an ordeal — a deeply emotional occasion sullied by a rental company’s indifference.

After all that, Dollar repeatedly refused a refund, even after Moran filed a dispute with her credit card company. (Dollar told the credit card company the car Moran rented was “in good condition,” according to the credit card company.)

Moran recently contacted me asking for help. I wrote to the company that its treatment of Moran was “outrageous,” and that she deserved a prompt refund, an apology, and compensation for the aggravation and hours she has put into demanding a refund.

The next day, Dollar refunded Moran’s money, apologized, and promised her a free day on a future rental.

“We sincerely regret Ms. Moran’s experience,” Dollar said in a statement to me.

And well it should.

Here are some things to know when renting a car:

Rental companies are responsible for mechanical breakdowns, not you. If you are stuck out in nowhere you’ll probably have to wait up to 90 minutes, which is the maximum amount of time most companies give themselves to respond with assistance. But if there are alternative modes of transportation and you’re pressed for time, tell the rental company you are leaving the car with the keys in it and demand a full refund.

Think twice about purchasing add-on “roadside assistance” from your car rental company, even if it’s only a few extra dollars a day. Most such programs provide coverage only for driver-caused incidents, such as locking keys in the vehicle or running out of fuel. But if it’s a mechanical problem, it’s on the rental company. As always, check the fine print.

Passengers line up to take buses to the rental car lots at Denver International Airport. If your rental won't work to get you back to the airport, and you have an alternate way to get there, tell the rental company you are leaving the car with the keys in it and demand a full refund. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If you are in an accident, that’s not the rental car company’s responsibility. AAA members are covered for tows and other assistance in any car, whether you are a driver or a passenger, including rental cars. Let your rental car company know you are a AAA member when renting because it may lower your cost. AARP membership may also get you a discount.

Rental car companies may offer insurance on your rented car for a fee, but you may already be covered through insurance on your own car, or through your credit card company when you use their card for the rental. Make sure you know for certain whether you are covered by your own insurer or your credit card company before deciding on a rental car company’s insurance.

Take a walk-around video of your rental car before leaving the lot to protect against a later claim of damage. You might be spared of the kind of unhappy experience I wrote about in 2019 when Alamo demanded more than $1,000 from two women for chemical stains it said it found on their rented car. (Alamo backed down after I contacted it.)

Make sure you return the car with the same amount of gas it had when you picked it up to avoid paying astronomical per-gallon charges. According to paperwork provided to Moran when she picked up her car, she was liable for a “refueling charge” at a rate of $11.06 a gallon.

Dollar isn’t the only company to let down a customer. A couple of years ago I wrote about Avis balking at a refund after it rented a van with a faulty windshield wiper.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him @spmurphyboston.