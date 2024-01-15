Photos: See stars arrive on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated January 15, 2024, 2 minutes ago
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards arrive Monday night, with television’s biggest stars hitting the red carpet a few months later than expected.
The recent writers and actors strike in Hollywood forced the award show to postpone its originally scheduled celebration on Sept. 18. But now that the strike is resolved, the Emmys can finally roll out the red carpet to celebrate hit shows like Netflix’s limited series “Beef” starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun; FX’s hit cooking comedy “The Bear” starring Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri; and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel spinoff “House of Dragons.”
Advertisement
Other hit shows up for 2024 Emmy nominations include “Abbott Elementary,” “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “The White Lotus,” “Wednesday,” “The Last of Us,” “The Crown,” and “Yellowjackets.”
As the stars start hitting the red carpet for this year’s Emmy Awards, check out below for the latest updates on the evening’s best dresses, memorable outfits, and top fashion looks.