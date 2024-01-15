fb-pixelEmmys 2024 red carpet photos: Best dresses, looks (live updates) Skip to main content

Photos: See stars arrive on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated January 15, 2024, 2 minutes ago
Laverne Cox attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater Monday in Los Angeles.Neilson Barnard/Getty

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards arrive Monday night, with television’s biggest stars hitting the red carpet a few months later than expected.

The recent writers and actors strike in Hollywood forced the award show to postpone its originally scheduled celebration on Sept. 18. But now that the strike is resolved, the Emmys can finally roll out the red carpet to celebrate hit shows like Netflix’s limited series “Beef” starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun; FX’s hit cooking comedy “The Bear” starring Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri; and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel spinoff “House of Dragons.”

Other hit shows up for 2024 Emmy nominations include “Abbott Elementary,” “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “The White Lotus,” “Wednesday,” “The Last of Us,” “The Crown,” and “Yellowjackets.”

As the stars start hitting the red carpet for this year’s Emmy Awards, check out below for the latest updates on the evening’s best dresses, memorable outfits, and top fashion looks.

Giancarlo Esposito attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Monday.Neilson Barnard/Getty
Angela Gibbs attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Monday.Neilson Barnard/Getty
Emma Brooks Mcallister arrived for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Cody Heller attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Monday.Frazer Harrison/Getty
Neil Druckmann arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Adam Brody arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Elysee Sanville arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Diana Schmidt, left, and Jake O'Brien arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Zuri Hall attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday in Los Angeles.Frazer Harrison/Getty
Actor Reece Feldman attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday in Los Angeles.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Amber Ruffin arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Terri Seymour arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Heather McMahan arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.Neilson Barnard/Getty
From left: Patrick Gomez and Janine Rubenstein arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.Neilson Barnard/Getty

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.