Photos: See stars arrive on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards arrive Monday night, with television’s biggest stars hitting the red carpet a few months later than expected.

The recent writers and actors strike in Hollywood forced the award show to postpone its originally scheduled celebration on Sept. 18. But now that the strike is resolved, the Emmys can finally roll out the red carpet to celebrate hit shows like Netflix’s limited series “Beef” starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun; FX’s hit cooking comedy “The Bear” starring Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri; and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel spinoff “House of Dragons.”