Bostonians remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Taylor, a professor at Northwestern University and author, urged people to learn more about Dr. King’s later writings, in which he sharply criticized the Vietnam War and denounced the link between racism and economic inequality.

At the City of Boston’s official celebration at Boston University, keynote speaker Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor decried what she called the “distortions of King’s legacy” by both white conservatives and liberals who sought to spread a passive version of the civil rights leader’s views.

People across Boston honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, taking a moment to contemplate the civil rights leader’s words and vision in formal gatherings and in quiet moments of contemplation.

Advertisement

She quoted King’s 1968 work, “A Testament of Hope”: “White America must recognize that justice for Black people cannot be achieved without radical changes in the structure of our society.”

In that essay, King called for restitution for the ills of structural racism in education, health care, and beyond, which King wrote at the time would “require billions of dollars to correct” because “justice so long deferred has accumulated interest.”

Taylor’s reading of this last part brought murmurs of agreement from the audience, a racially and generationally diverse group of several hundred.

Some of those in attendance said the day had great personal significance for them.

“I really want to acknowledge... his legacy, all the various things that we as Black people have gone through, [and] the importance of voting,” said Margo Blackwell-Moquin, 71.

Blackwell-Moquin said she stays civically engaged through her involvement with Seniors on the Move, the Franklin Field/Grove Hall AARP, and her recent election to the Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation board.

A lifelong resident of Boston whose parents had roots in Georgia, Blackwell-Moquin said she had seen the city change a great deal in her time, and she is concerned about gentrification in the city and its effect on neighborhoods’ diversity.

Advertisement

“The South End now is mainly white professionals with money. That was a melting pot. There were Blacks, Hispanics, Greeks, Italians — all nationalities,” she said. “And now... a lot of us can’t afford to live there anymore.”

For Ernest Lee Waiters, 76, of Dorchester, attending the BU event was a way to honor someone whose work affected his life. He said he was one of the first people of color to work as a full-time supervisor for Sears, Roebuck & Co. in Massachusetts, something he attributed to King’s influence on society.

“It means a lot to me that I can come — after seeing what I came from, and what he fought for — and give him honor,” said Waiters, who grew up in South Carolina in the 1950s and 1960s before moving to Massachusetts.

Elsewhere in the city, other celebrations brought calls for change. At the state’s annual Martin Luther King breakfast, Governor Maura Healey announced new efforts to provide more opportunities for diverse and small businesses to compete for state contracts. The state’s Supplier Diversity Office will receive assistance from a new Diverse and Small Business Advisory Board, chaired by Nicole Obi, president and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts.

Other residents spent the day engaging with art. At the Museum of Fine Arts, the line wrapped around the block Monday afternoon for the museum’s annual free open house. Some people waited at least two hours for admission.

Advertisement

The MFA event included live performances, guided tours, and special exhibits like “Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party.”

“I’m very excited,” said first-time MFA-goer Shaan Carlson. “They’ve pulled a bunch of pictures out of private collections and from museums around the world.”

On Boston Common, visitors flocked to The Embrace, the city’s memorial to King and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Installed last year, the sculpture is based on a photograph of the couple hugging after they learned King had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize. On Monday it was surrounded by at least eight floral wreaths, as visitors — some tourists, some locals — snapped photos beneath the bronze arms of Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King.

The afternoon sun shone on the Rev. Kenneth and Shareen Simms of New Hope Baptist Church in Hyde Park as they took in the sculpture and the names of 69 civil rights leaders carved in stone beneath it. Though they were too young to have encountered King in their own lives — the minister was two years old when King was killed in April 1968; Shareen was born a few months later — they both remembered their families sitting them down at young ages to discuss his legacy.

“His legacy represents sacrifice, obedience to the call, courage, community,” Shareen Simms said.

“He sacrificed his life so that we can have a better life,” Rev. Kenneth Simms said. “We should pay it forward. We should continue it.”

Advertisement

Natick residents Stephen Bedell, Corinne Mullarkey, and Waylon Bedell, 13, came into Boston specifically to visit The Embrace. They attended last year’s unveiling, and plan to make an annual visit.

They used to live on Robeson Street in Jamaica Plain, which prompted them to learn more about the late artist, actor and activist Paul Robeson. Boston’s connections to Black history can often go overlooked, Mullarkey said, but is imperative to understand them.

“It’s important to feel connected,” Mullarkey said.

Black history is not often taught thoroughly in schools, Stephen Bedell said.

“The history — you have to learn it kind of on your own,” he said.

— Catherine Carlock of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Esha Walia contributed reporting.































