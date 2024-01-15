Two men arrested following fatal shooting in Brockton hibachi restaurant last week

Joe Araujo, 22, of Brockton, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center following the Friday night shooting at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet, the Globe reported .

The suspects were set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Tuesday, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office. The pair’s identities were not immediately released by officials Monday night.

Two men were arrested Monday following a “brazen” fatal shooting inside a Brockton hibachi restaurant last week, officials said.

The district attorney’s office said over the weekend that the shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence.

No further information was immediately available.

Nick Stoico of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.