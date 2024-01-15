All aflutter, even in the dead of winter

Visitors in the 8,000-square-foot glass conservatory immediately grab their cameras only to find that they are fogged over from the heat and humidity. Exotic flowers and plants, tortoises, birds, and a friendly lizard named Porkchop are all supporting cast here. The butterflies are the stars.

Inside, 4,000 butterflies from around the world flutter about in their own private rainforest. Some stop at feeders — champagne flutes filled with brightly colored, nectar-soaked sponges. It looks like a Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville party for the winged wonders.

SOUTH DEERFIELD — The wind chill is 22 degrees outside the Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory and Gardens. But a sudden metamorphosis occurs when visitors check their cocoon-like winter coats and enter through the double doors into an 80-degree tropical paradise.

Owl butterflies enjoy overripe bananas donated by local supermarkets. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

An owl butterfly from Central and South America. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff) Porkchop the Tegu with his forked tongue. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

“We like to say we can provide or offer a trip to the tropics without having to jump on a plane,” says co-owner George Miller III, whose dad started building the complex in 1998.

Heating the observatory and greenhouses is pricey. The latest monthly utility bill was $12,000.

“We always look at the heating bill and say,’ Oh, my God,’ especially this time of year,” says Miller’s sister, Kathy Fiore, who has run the place with her brother since their father passed away in 2017.

Visitors can observe through a nursery window and watch some of the dozens of butterfly species hatching, their wings stretching out and drying, before they are gently released into the garden.

Attendance here is soaring since COVID — 102,000 visited last year, the owners said. But the complex is for sale.

“We’re tired,” admits Miller, who started helping out here when he was 4 years old. “We’re looking for some new energy to come in for folks who share the same ideals and the same mission that we have had going all the way back to 2000.”

Much of it is educational.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that touching butterflies is fatal to them. That is not the case, Fiore says, but handling them incorrectly can cause harm.

Mat and Tricia Woods were married here 19 years ago. Now a rice paper butterfly lands on them. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Kathy Miller, one of the owners of Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory & Gardens, with one of its 4,000 butterflies. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“Butterflies have scales on their wings, and if they lose too many of those scales through people touching them or whatever, they’re not able to fly,” she says.

Some youngsters are afraid when the butterflies land on them, although it feels like being touched by a feather.

“They think they bite,” Miller says.”They absolutely don’t bite. They have a feeding tube which acts like a drinking straw.”

Cynthia Clifford, in her role as conservatory “flight attendant,” tends to the butterflies. She harvests pin-sized butterfly eggs from the leaves of host plants and takes them to the nursery. Otherwise, the caterpillars would devour them. She even rescues a tiny butterfly that falls into the Japanese pond stocked with carp.

“Kids are awestruck [here], but this old woman came in and she just looked up and started to cry. She said, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,’ ” Clifford says.

There’s also a spiritual vibe here. Magic Wings has over 200 memorial plaques, and every bench is dedicated to a loved one.

Deb Brown, a sales associate in the gift shop, says guests often tell her mystical butterfly stories. One was about a group of butterflies that showed up at a burial and then hitched a ride in the back of a truck to the deceased’s home. They reappear every spring in the garden.

“It doesn’t matter how very young the person was or how very old the person was,” Brown says. “They feel like the souls of deceased loved ones will visit them in the form of butterflies.”

Mat and Tricia Woods were married here 19 years ago. They love to come back and visit.

As they sit on a bench, they’re joined by a rice paper butterfly that softly touches down between them, staying long enough to pose for pictures.

“It’s magical,” Mat says.

“It’s fun, it’s entertaining, it’s beautiful,” Tricia says. “When the butterfly lands on you, it’s awesome.”

A butterfly stops for some over-ripe bananas and sugar flavored water at a feeding station set up on a statue of an angel inside the conservatory. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

An emerald swallowtail butterfly lands on a visitor’s leg Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff