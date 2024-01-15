Woman with gunshot wound dropped off at Dedham Bob’s Discount Furniture

A woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was dropped off in Dedham Sunday night at Bob’s Discount Furniture, police said.
The woman arrived around 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the store’s location at 350 Providence Highway, Dedham Police said in a statement.
Bob’s Discount Furniture declined to comment on the situation.
Emergency responders provided medical care at the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
There was no further update on the woman’s condition Monday morning, according to Michael d’Entremont, Dedham Police chief.
“The circumstances related to how and where this party was injured, why she was dropped off at this location as well as identifying other involved parties is actively being investigated,” Dedham Police said in the statement.
Anyone with information can contact Dedham Police Detective Deb Gonski at 781 326-1212.
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.