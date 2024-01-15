3-year-old’s death in New Mexico leads to charges against three with Mass. connections

The mother, Kerri Anne Santos, 31, brought the girl’s body wrapped in a blanket to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque Saturday night. Santos told police the girl had fallen from the toilet and hit her face, but along with swollen lip and a bruise on her forehead, investigators found bruising behind the girl’s ears, on her right wrist, and along her underwear line, as well as signs that her ankles had been bound.

A mother who was the subject of a Massachusetts child welfare investigation was charged in New Mexico this weekend in connection with her 3-year-old daughter’s death, the Albuquerque Police Department reported.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families had investigated Santos after receiving an allegation that she had used drugs in front of her children, according to New Mexico authorities, but it was unclear Monday night when that investigation had occurred or whether it was still active.

DCF would not confirm or deny the investigation Monday night, citing privacy requirements.

Santos, Austin Bing, 28, and Christina Hopkins Pena-Cantor, 46, are all charged with child abuse resulting in death and child abuse. The three, who all have connections to Massachusetts, according to New Mexico authorities, had been staying in the apartment of an Albuquerque man, who is also charged.

While at the New Mexico apartment, police reported, the 3-year-old child had her wrists and ankles tied with shoelaces. She had been secured to the leg of a bed, according to a statement provided by the apartment’s resident.

Santos is the mother of two other children, an infant and a 6-year-old. All three children are believed to be the victims of sexual abuse, Albuquerque police reported. The two surviving children were in the custody of the New Mexico child welfare department, police reported.

While investigating Santos’ background in Gardner, Mass., Gardner police identified several domestic violence reports that named Bing, according to the Albuquerque police. The Gardner Police Department did not respond Monday night to a request for comment.

