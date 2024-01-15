Two-alarm fire causes heavy damage to Milton home; resident escapes

A two-alarm fire caused damage to the first and second floors of a Milton home as the one resident inside escaped, officials said.

Firefighters arrived around 7 a.m. at the two and a half story wood-frame house on 79 Hillside Street in Milton, according to Milton Deputy Fire Chief Mitchell Sumner.

The resident was sleeping inside the home and awoke to the fire alarm, Sumner said. The resident was on the porch when firefighters arrived, and was not taken to a hospital, he said.