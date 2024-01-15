More snow to fall in New England on Tuesday, likely impacting morning commute

A rather weak area of low pressure is going to scoot south of New England on Tuesday. Because there will be cold air in place, the precipitation associated with the storm will be mainly in the form of snow, but there is a possibility of light sleet or freezing rain at the end.

It seems like we are not streaming together very many days without precipitation, and this week is no exception. On Sunday, we had snow squalls in the afternoon, and Saturday saw a strong storm with rain and wind. On Tuesday, we will have light snow coinciding with the morning commute.

Most of it will fall starting after midnight and during the day on Tuesday, ending in the early evening. This is a minor event and will just mean slower, not impossible travel. The map below shows how much snow I’m expecting. In general, it’s a 1- to 3-inch event, but a few spots may nudge 4 inches.

Most areas should see 1 to 3 inches of snow on Tuesday with higher totals north and west. Dave Epstein

Look for skies to cloud over tonight and the snow to arrive before the commute on Tuesday. This will make for a slower drive to work on Tuesday morning. The precipitation will continue much of the day before tapering off for the evening.

You can expect roads to be slippery but certainly passable, and although there may be some cancellations, it is after all winter, and most things should be able to take place if you just take some added caution to get there.

Snow arrives overnight and may end as freezing rain or drizzle in the afternoon. This map starts at 1 a.m. Tuesday and loops until 6 p.m. Tuesday. WeatherBELL

The snow may briefly mix with or change to rain or freezing rain in the afternoon on Tuesday. The map below shows the NAM model, which wants to end this storm with a bit of freezing rain. This can make travel quite slick.

A small amount of glaze can conclude the storm on Tuesday, but it will not be significant. WeatherBELL

Temperatures are going to be fairly chilly this week, and therefore even just a few inches of snow on the ground with the relatively low sun angle of mid-January means that the snow isn’t going anywhere.

The week ahead is cold with another chance of snow by Friday. NOAA

This is going to be the coldest seven-day stretch we’ve seen so far this winter, with temperatures staying below freezing most hours. This gives the ground an opportunity to freeze up, and those backyard ponds to also get a solid coating of ice.

Deeper ponds and lakes will take longer to freeze, although by the weekend there may be a thick enough layer of ice to even support pond skating. It’ll be important to check individual spots before venturing out.

This has been a very wet start to the climatological winter. We’ve had just shy of 11 inches of precipitation since December 1st, and this ranks second only to 1958, when 11.43 inches of precipitation had fallen.

Since December, Boston has received the second-most amount of precipitation to date on record. NOAA

We have seen over the past hundred years an increase in the amount of winter precipitation during the six-week interval. As I have mentioned before, the amount of precipitation New England sees each year is relatively stable, but we are seeing more heavy precipitation events, such as what we have seen over the past six weeks.

It looks like there is another chance of a storm on Friday, but the certainty of whether this even makes it to our area is low. Over the next few days, the guidance we use to help forecast these storms will become clearer, and the threat of more snow or rain will be better evaluated.

