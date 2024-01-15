Standoff in Milford leads to arrest of 26-year-old man following armed robbery at butcher shop last week

A standoff in Milford led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Monday afternoon following an armed robbery at a butcher shop last week, officials said.

Daniel Generoso, of Milford, was arrested in connection with the robbery Jan. 9 at Aroma Brazil, Milford police said in a statement Monday night.

Milford police and a regional SWAT team performed a search warrant at Generoso’s residence, which led to a “prolonged standoff,” police said.