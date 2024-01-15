Standoff in Milford leads to arrest of 26-year-old man following armed robbery at butcher shop last week

A standoff in Milford led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Monday afternoon following an armed robbery at a butcher shop last week, officials said.
Daniel Generoso, of Milford, was arrested in connection with the robbery Jan. 9 at Aroma Brazil, Milford police said in a statement Monday night.
Milford police and a regional SWAT team performed a search warrant at Generoso’s residence, which led to a “prolonged standoff,” police said.
State Police and Hopedale police helped to shut down West Street, “until the suspect was safely placed under arrest,” the statement said. Milford police posted shortly before 6:20 p.m. on social media that West Street between Prospect and Asylum streets had reopened.
Last week, Milford police asked the public to help identify two armed suspects and a getaway driver following the alleged robbery, where it was reported that two men with handguns left the butcher shop with a ”large sum” of cash, the Globe reported.
