Using R.I. squid, a team of researchers is looking to rethink frozen foods

Only half of each squid that’s harvested in New England’s waters is eaten. After the bits are taken for popular dishes like calamari, a squid’s wings and other parts are usually thrown away. It’s a problem that The Town Dock , a Narragansett-based wholesale calamari product company, and researchers at the University of Maine are spending the next two years on, developing new frozen food products that could be created using squid fins.

The project’s leads include Denise Skonberg, a University of Maine professor of food science, and Brianna Hughes, the vice president of operations, supply chain and quality for The Town Dock.

Q: Briefly explain what you’re looking into.

Skonberg: At the University of Maine, I have a seafood lab and almost all of my research has been focused on reducing byproducts and increasing sustainability of lots of different kinds of seafood industries. We’re looking at ways we could upcycle Atlantic squid that is normally just thrown into a landfill.

We’re looking at a few different things: one is to devise new food products. The other is that we’re investigating how to effectively freeze wings from two squid species, and then determine how short-term frozen storage impacts the quality of the products that we made from them.

How much squid is harvested in New England? And why look into these two species?

Skonberg: According to NOAA data, 62 million pounds of shortfin and longfin squid were harvested in New England in 2022. Most of it comes from Rhode Island. In total, that’s valued at more than $66 million.

Hughes: These squid species are of great commercial importance to not only Rhode Island, but Massachusetts and mid-Atlantic states. They’re bringing millions of dollars annually into the region.

What kinds of products are you creating?

Skonberg: Mostly what we’re looking into is grinding or chopping up the meat so turned into a paste to put it in different food products. Those who do have a culinary background on our team have been able to use this ground up consistency to make different kinds of cakes (like crab cakes, but with squid), meatballs made out of squid, and dumplings with squid meat.

Squid cakes – which are similar to crab cakes – were prepared at the University of Maine's food science lab as part of a new NOAA study looking into ways to use the entire squid. Adam Kuykendall

What parts of the squid are usually tossed away in the current market?

Hughes: About 50 percent of the squid is processed into calamari tentacles and rings. The byproduct that is thrown away includes wings, guts, the head, skin, quills, and eyes. Some of the guts, which can be the bulk of the weight, could be used for fertilizer application or other products.

Skonberg: The wings make up about 10 percent of the squid’s mass.

Why are the wings usually thrown away?

Skonberg: The wings are almost exactly the same in composition as the part of the squid that’s traditionally processed and eaten. It’s not the nutrition and it’s not texture. It’s crazy, and boils down to the fact that people have traditionally eaten rings. In this country, people hardly want to even look at the tentacles.

Why is looking into ways to use the wings of a squid promising?

Hughes: We felt the wings were the most promising for us since it’s much like the rest of the squid we already use. It’s a lean, sustainable protein. At The Town Dock, as well as many other companies, we offer a traditionally cleaned or wing-on product. But the market does not currently have the demand for a wing-on product. They are available, so it’s not totally novel. But we feel there could be more demand for wing-on products, but first we have to find a use for those wings that is more consumer friendly and approachable. It’s really where this entire idea came from.

Do you have a hypothesis about which species might freeze better while upholding quality?

Skonberg: The Northern shortfin squid deteriorates much more quickly than the longfin squid. Because of that, they are much lower in economic value per pound.

Longfin inshore squid attracted to diver's lights. BRIAN J. SKERRY/NGS Image Collection

What are your goals when it comes to these products?

Skonberg: The primary reason we’re interested in developing these products, and why we’re working with chefs, is that we wanted to make something for food service and restaurants. Our primary audience in mind is the professional chef.

How are you sharing the results of the study?

Skonberg: This is a two-year study. Next March, we’re going to be sharing some of our findings at the North American Seafood Expo in Boston. We don’t want to conduct all of this research and testing and then have it sit on a shelf. This is something that could really help our fisheries and restaurants.

Who is paying for this study?

Skonberg: The project is being supported by a nearly $230,000 grant from the NOAA Fisheries Saltonstall-Kennedy Competitive Grants Program.

