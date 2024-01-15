These maps show how much snow we can expect early Tuesday

Another round of snow is forecast to start overnight Monday into Tuesday, leading to some slick roads for the Tuesday morning commute throughout New England. About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in the Boston area, more in higher elevations and in Northern New England, according to the National Weather Service.
Light snow will start shortly after midnight and “will pick up a little bit between 7 and 10 a.m., with light to moderate snow,” Frank Nocera, a meteorologist with the NWS in Norton, said Monday.
“By 7 a.m., there could be an inch or two of snow on the ground,” he said. “There will definitely be some travel impacts.” Temperatures will start out in the high 20s in the morning in Boston and top off briefly at 35 degrees before plummeting back into the 20s, according to the NWS.
The snow will then change over to several hours of sleet and possibly freezing rain during the late morning to mid-day, Nocera said. Precipitation will wind down between 4 and 6 p.m. and conditions should improve for the late-afternoon commute, according to the NWS.
These maps show how much snow we can expect to see in New England:
New Hampshire and Maine
Northern New England, including New Hampshire and Maine, are forecast to receive anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow from this storm.
Vermont
Connecticut
A satellite radar loop of the storm as it heads toward the Northeast on Monday:
Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.