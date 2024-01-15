Trump wins Iowa, with DeSantis holding second, the AP projects

Three years after Trump lost reelection to President Biden, touching off a turbulent period in which he sought to overturn the 2020 election, was widely blamed for his party’s underperformance in the 2022 midterms, and then was indicted four times, his win in conservative Iowa is concrete — if unsurprising — evidence of his dominance of the GOP base that seems intent on making him his party’s presidential nominee.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former president Donald J. Trump claimed his crown in Iowa on Monday night, with early returns showing about half of the voters who trudged to their caucus sites in frigid weather had handed him his first victory of a campaign with no historic parallel.

In the closely watch contest, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida muscled his way to a second-place finish, according to the Associated Press, a result that may give a second wind to his fledgling campaign and could blunt the momentum of former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who has climbed the polls here in recent weeks. With 95 percent of the vote in late Monday, DeSantis had 21 percent to Haley’s 19 percent.

But neither came anywhere near Trump’s decisive lead — a fact the former president seemed to acknowledge in his victory speech.

”I want to congratulate Ron and Nikki for having a good time together,” Trump said.

Haley is expected to make a stronger showing next week in moderate New Hampshire, raising the possibility that the first two states will deliver a split verdict on the top alternative to Trump and further muddle the effort to defeat him.

Overall, the turnout was low, with less than 100,000 ballots counted as of late Monday night. In Iowa, the conversation around the Republican field has turned less on policy disagreement or substance than on the outsize presence of Trump. Once seen as vulnerable to younger figures including DeSantis, Trump has used his indictments to stoke grievance among Republican voters who have rallied to his side. His campaign, which has almost completely eschewed the retail politics that used to lift candidates in sparsely populated states like this one, has told a story of victimhood and retribution that captivated his base.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters during a caucus night party, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

“Remember, I think MAGA is almost ALL of the Republican Party,” he bragged Monday on his social media website, TruthSocial. “The days of the RINOS and non-AMERICA FIRST candidates are OVER!”

All of the candidates — including lower-polling contenders entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson — have been skating across this state in the closing days of a contest whose main uncertainties have come from the weather. By Monday night, Ramaswamy had dropped out, having garnered about 7 percent of the vote.

The temperatures dipped perilously low Monday night, with voters braving minus 10 degrees as they ventured to high school gyms, churches, and civic centers to hold their caucus. The treacherous cold followed the second-snowiest week in Iowa’s recorded history, with some 22 inches falling between Monday and Friday in Des Moines. In recent days, the weather has forced campaigns to cancel events, left operatives to obsess over how to get their voters to the polls in dangerous conditions — and injected more unpredictability over the question of who will emerge as number two.

DeSantis, who seemed like a fearsome potential candidate after his landslide reelection in 2022 but wobbled under national scrutiny, has visited every one of Iowa’s 99 counties in an effort to depict himself as a tenacious and effective heir to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. His allies have long touted their expansive, and expensive, ground game, an operation that included organizers at precincts wearing orange hats and T-shirts, and may have help him hold his lead over the less-organized Haley effort.

DeSantis’ second-place finish here could help him compete with Trump in the conservative states, including South Carolina, that pave the way toward Super Tuesday on March 5.

Haley, a former Tea Party up-and-comer in South Carolina politics who served in Trump’s administration as the ambassador to the United Nations, has positioned herself as something of a moderate in a party changing around her. Iowa has never been central to her campaign strategy. Her support appeared to have grown here in recent weeks, with a highly respected weekend poll from the Des Moines Register/ NBC News/Mediacom showing her with a narrow lead over DeSantis.

It is not clear where either alternative could actually beat Trump, however, when his hold on the base is so strong.

Trump’s looming criminal trials, however, will add an extra layer of unpredictability to the contest that could encourage both of the southerners to stay in the race.

On Monday, both Haley and DeSantis hit the road to to make their final appeals to voters, with DeSantis lashing out sharply at both Haley and Trump.

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a caucus night party at the Marriott Hotel in West Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Abbie Parr/Associated Press

“They threw everything but the kitchen sink at us,” DeSantis said Monday night, shortly after his second place result was called. “We got our ticket punched out of Iowa.”

Haley, who largely avoids commenting on her rivals except to say that she would be a stronger general election candidate, held classic retail stops across the state.

And a revolving cast menagerie of Trump surrogates — including Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida — were posting videos from snow banks or phone banks encouraging people to vote.

The Iowa caucuses are generally a low-turnout affair. In 2016, 187,000 people participated — less than a third of eligible voters. But in the lead-up to Monday, supporters of all of the candidates insisted the cold would not keep them away.

Indeed, the parking lot of the Christian Life Center at Ankeny First United Methodist Church was ringed with snowbanks and choked with cars well before the caucus kicked off at 7pm. It was 7 degrees below zero, with a wind chill of minus 28. Just the walk from the parking lot to the front doors left people’s cheeks and foreheads in agony.

Trump won 80 votes here, while Haley and DeSantis practically tied with 59 and 58 votes, respectively. The easy Trump win, in a precinct of a well-heeled Des Moines suburb, helps to explain how he has taken over his party.

Janet Tracy, a travel agent wrapped up in a scarf and heavy coat, made her way inside and tried to shake off the cold. She had considered voting for DeSantis, she said, but ultimately decided to back Trump, as she had in 2016 and 2020.

“You have to look past the stuff, you have to look past the tweets in the old days, and you have to look past the grumpiness sometimes,” she said. “We need to get past what things were like under him.”

Brian Glanz, a banker, said he was likely to vote for Trump, although he did have one reservation.

“The only problem I have with Trump is that probably 30 percent of the people in the nation won’t vote for him right off the bat because of the negative press,” Glanz said. That had led him to consider supporting Ramaswamy.

“He doesn’t have the negative connotation yet, but I’m sure you guys will work on that if he does start making progress,” he said.

Even some voters who chose other candidates were anticipating victory for Trump. Tim McGrath, 62, who works in sales, said he planned to back DeSantis because he liked the policies he has pursued in Florida.

“I think he’s got a calmer head than Trump does … less drama,” McGrath said. “But do I think he’s going to win? No.”

But others were eager to move on. Mitch and Teresa Dawson, 66 and 62, said they had both supported Haley after twice backing Trump.

“I could not at this point in my life vote for him again — he’s not electable, he has a tendency of trying to run people down,” Mitch Dawson, who recently retired after a career in agriculture, said. “What I want to see is somebody who can work across aisles.”

“She would be a whole lot less chaotic than some of the other ones,” Teresa said.

Lissandra Villa de Petrzelka of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





