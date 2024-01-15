Trump dominates in Iowa, according to AP projection, but the race for second place up in the air

Three years after Trump lost reelection to President Biden, touching off a turbulent period in which he sought to overturn the 2020 election, was widely blamed for his party’s underperformance in the 2022 midterms, and then was indicted four times, his win in conservative Iowa is concrete — if unsurprising — evidence of his dominance of the GOP base that seems intent on making him his party’s presidential nominee.

DES MOINES — Former president Trump claimed his crown in Iowa on Monday night, according to the Associated Press, thanks to voters who trudged to their caucus sites in frigid weather and handed him his first victory of a campaign with no historic parallel.

What was less immediately clear, though, was who voters here see as their preferred alternative: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who staked his candidacy on Iowa, or former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who has shown momentum here in recent weeks even as her campaign focused more on New Hampshire’s moderate electorate.

In Iowa, the conversation around the Republican field has turned less on policy disagreement or substance than on the outsized presence of Trump. Once seen as vulnerable to younger figures like DeSantis, Trump has used his indictments to stoke grievance among Republican voters who have rallied to his side. His campaign, which has almost completely eschewed the retail politics that used to lift candidates in sparsely populated states like this one, has told a story of victimhood and retribution that has captivated his base.

“Remember, I think MAGA is almost ALL of the Republican Party,” he bragged Monday on his social media website, TruthSocial. “The days of the RINOS and non-AMERICA FIRST candidates are OVER!”

All three candidates — plus a handful of lower-polling contenders like the entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — have been skating across this state in the closing days of a contest whose main uncertainties have come from the weather.

The temperatures dipped perilously low Monday night, with voters braving temperatures of -10 degrees Fahrenheit as they ventured to high school gyms, churches and civic centers to hold their caucus. The treacherous cold followed the second-snowiest week in Iowa’s recorded history, with some 22 inches falling between Monday and Friday in Des Moines. In recent days, the weather has forced campaigns to cancel events, left operatives to obsess over how to get their voters to the polls in dangerous conditions — and injected new unpredictability over the question of who will emerge as number two.

DeSantis, who seemed like a fearsome potential candidate after his landslide re-election in 2022 but wobbled under national scrutiny, has visited every one of Iowa’s 99 counties in an effort to depict himself as a tenacious and effective heir to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. A strong second-place finish here could help him compete with Trump in the conservative states, including South Carolina, that pave the way toward Super Tuesday.

Haley, a former Tea Party up-and-comer in South Carolina politics who served in Trump’s administration as the ambassador to the United Nations, has positioned herself as something of a moderate in a party changing around her. Iowa has never been central to her campaign strategy. But her support appears to have grown here, with a highly respected weekend poll from the Des Moines Register showed her with a narrow lead over DeSantis. If Haley beats him in Iowa, it will burnish her image as her party’s leading Trump rival — although it is not clear how she could actually beat Trump, when his hold on the base is so strong.

Trump’s looming criminal trials, however, will add an extra layer of unpredictability to the contest that could encourage both of the southerners to stay in the race.

On Monday, both Haley and DeSantis hit the road to to make their final appeals to voters, with DeSantis lashing out sharply at both Haley and Trump.

“Donald Trump is the party of Washington, D.C. establishment,” he said on CNN Monday, shortly after his home state’s Senator Marco Rubio embarrassed him by endorsing Trump. “They have lined up behind him.”

Haley, who largely avoids commenting on her rivals except to say that she would be a stronger general election candidate, held classic retail stops across the state.

And a revolving cast Trump surrogates — including Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida — were posting videos from snow banks or phone banks encouraging people to vote.

The Iowa caucuses are generally a low-turnout affair. In 2016, 187,000 people participated — less than a third of eligible voters. But in the lead-up to Monday, supporters of all of the candidates insisted the cold would not keep them away.

“This is my first time I can vote and I am not going to let a little cold get in the way,” said Kristen Roe, 19, a sophomore at Simpson College who had seen Trump at a rally in Indianola — his only rally of the weekend — on Sunday afternoon.

In Cedar Rapids, Kris Gulick, a former city councilor, was planning to serve as a caucus captain for Haley, meaning he will encourage other people to support her on Monday night.

“I’ve got two blocks to get to my precinct, and I might drive,” he said. “Cold’s not going to keep people away.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood.