Boston residents watching ‘Squares + Streets’ housing plan closely

I have attended three presentations of Boston’s proposed Squares + Streets initiative where the objectives and structure of the plan to standardize the zoning process for neighborhood business districts have been clearly presented ( “Growth squared,” Business, Jan. 9). This plan will benefit not only the businesses in these areas but also the many thousands of Boston residents who desperately need relief from the continued escalation of rental costs. The city is to be commended for moving this project along quickly despite the resistance of some of the usual suspects who continue to oppose necessary change.

Advertisement

Roslindale





I am all in on the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s proposal to modernize the city’s zoning code with its trendy Squares + Streets project. But I question whether the housing activist who characterized opposition as coming from “wealthy homeowners” is being fair to the community organizations that have held their neighborhoods together for years at their own expense and on their own time.

Democracy works when we do things together, not when we vilify others.

Susan W. Morris

Boston