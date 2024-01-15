Thud of our climate footprint is felt here and as far as Antarctica

Shiploads of tourists visiting Antarctica are the tip of the iceberg of global and local issues surrounding climate change (“A too warm embrace,” Page A1, Jan. 7). The industrialized G8 nations (15 percent of the world population) are responsible for 85 percent of the excess cumulative CO2 emissions already in the atmosphere, with the United States alone responsible for 40 percent. Global South nations at COP28 weren’t looking for handouts — they want compensation for the damage so many industrialized nations have already done to the planet.

Wealth in our culture is reflected in bigger and more expensive vacations, houses, cars, and more ”stuff,” all contributing to outsize carbon footprints. Bill McKibben said, “The suburbanization of America was even more carbon intensive than the industrialization of China.” Wealth may enable net-zero emission schools and Tesla cars, but unless all mitigation efforts — locally, nationally, and globally — are embraced and we pick up the full cost of our comfortable lifestyles, our grandkids are doomed. Global warming doesn’t recognize town lines and world borders.