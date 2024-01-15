Congressional gridlock is nothing to celebrate

The most discouraging thing about the article “House Democrats stick to the plan on GOP” (Page A1, Jan. 5) was the reporter’s observation that “one of the key objectives of being the minority is making life harder for the majority.” Sometimes it seemed as though the article celebrated how great a job the Democrats have done at meeting that objective.

How about having a key objective for both the minority and majority parties to try to pass legislation that helps our country, even if it means missing an opportunity to stick it to the other side?