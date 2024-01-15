fb-pixelCongressional gridlock is nothing to celebrate Skip to main content
LETTERS

Congressional gridlock is nothing to celebrate

Updated January 15, 2024, 2:10 a.m.
House minority whip Katherine Clark hugged House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries as she nominated him as the Democrat speaker designee as the House of Representatives voted for the third time for speaker of the House at the Capitol on Oct. 20, 2023. After falling short in two consecutive votes, Republican Representative Jim Jordan vowed he would continue to try and lead the House, which had been without an elected leader since Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the speakership on Oct. 4.Win McNamee/Getty

The most discouraging thing about the article “House Democrats stick to the plan on GOP” (Page A1, Jan. 5) was the reporter’s observation that “one of the key objectives of being the minority is making life harder for the majority.” Sometimes it seemed as though the article celebrated how great a job the Democrats have done at meeting that objective.

How about having a key objective for both the minority and majority parties to try to pass legislation that helps our country, even if it means missing an opportunity to stick it to the other side?

Charlie Tillett

Wayland

Advertisement

Globe Opinion