DEI and so-called progressivism are not at root of Harvard’s woes

It’s ironic that the Globe would publish an opinion piece espousing free speech and the accommodation of nonconformist viewpoints when it is that very openness that was railed against in the witch hunt that toppled Claudine Gay as president of Harvard (“To rebuild, Harvard needs to reform DEI culture,” Jan. 4). It is also infuriating how so many people have managed to conflate inclusion with exclusion.

Some ideas are highly contested because we are a nation that refuses to stop tripping over itself. While Carine Hajjar lambastes Harvard for “a stubborn adherence to the school’s prevailing progressive agenda,” many people who identify as progressive certainly don’t consider Harvard as such.