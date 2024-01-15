Amada Moundele, Lowell girls’ wrestling repeat at Kick Off Classic

“I’m honestly ecstatic,” said Moundele, also the team’s first girls’ all-state placer. “I know I won last year, but something about this year gives me more hope since I’m a junior and starting to develop more as a wrestler. I put a lot of work in and it’s amazing to see the results.”

The junior, who was the only girl on the team when she joined, won at 175 pounds last season and 165 this season.

Amada Moundele is not only Lowell’s first repeat champion at the Senators All Girls and USAW MWA Girls’ Kick Off Classic, she is a big reason her team is a repeat winner as well.

Advertisement

With her recruiting and success on the mat, the Red Raiders grew to have a full girls’ wrestling team. They placed five wrestlers on the podium at Mahar Regional in Orange, scoring 92 points to win ahead of Tri-County (68) and Oliver Ames (60).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was awesome,” said coach Nick Logan. “They have great camaraderie. It’s great for them to have their own day, come around together and support each other. Even the girls who didn’t place wrestled tough, got their first wins.”

Lowell sophomore Amelyiah Martinez, who finished runner-up to Moundele last year, won at 235 this year. Classmate Saphira Sao, who wrestles at 120 on varsity, took fourth at 114 pounds. Ariana Yrrizarry (152 pounds) and Giana Zayas (185) each took fifth place.

“I think it’s just been talking about my experience as a girl and spreading the word about wrestling and how it’s been on the team,” said Moundele of Lowell’s growth. “I encouraged people to try wrestling, you never know. It changed my life.”

From joining the team on a whim to placing third at All-States her freshman and sophomore years, Moundele found people now know her as a wrestler.

Advertisement

“It’s completely changed my life around,” she said. “I lost a lot of weight, I lost about 55 pounds starting freshman year. It’s given me discipline, passion. I don’t know where I’d be without wrestling.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.