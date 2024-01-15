Bill Belichick has interviewed with Falcons for head coaching job

Belichick is one of several candidates for the Falcons’ coaching vacancy: Atlanta already has interviewed Baltimore assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, as well as Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Belichick, who parted ways with the Patriots Thursday after its 4-13 finish, won six Super Bowls in his 24-year career in New England. The Falcons fired coach Arthur Smith after three seasons, where he went a combined 21-30.

The Falcons announced Monday evening they had finished an interview with Bill Belichick for their head coaching job.

Asked recently about the timetable to replace Smith, Atlanta owner Arthur Blank was straightforward.

“There is no timetable,” Blank told reporters. “The only timetable is to do this correctly.”

The 71-year-old Belichick and the Patriots made 13 trips to the AFC Championship game, and he reached the postseason in 18 of his 24 seasons with the team.

In his farewell address Jan. 11, Belichick did not hint at his future plans, saying only that he “[looked] forward to coming back” to Foxborough, and that he “will always be a Patriot.”

However, owner Robert Kraft did allude to the possibility of Belichick coaching elsewhere, saying “it will be difficult to see [Belichick] in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline, but I will always wish him continued success — except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots.”

The Patriots are set to introduce Jerod Mayo as their head coach Wednesday.

Belichick ended the 2023 season only 26 regular-season wins from surpassing Don Shula as the winningest regular-season coach of all time. Counting playoff and regular-season victories, Belichick trails Shula by only 14 wins.

It’s worth noting that the Patriots are scheduled to host the Falcons at Gillette Stadium in 2025.

