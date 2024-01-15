BC gets reinforcements, and other takeaways from the weekend in men’s college hockey

▪ Any concerns that Boston College would be rusty as it played its first non-exhibition game in five weeks were quickly erased when the Eagles defeated Providence, 7-1, at Conte Forum. It marked the return of the seven BC players who captured gold at the World Junior Championship in Sweden, save for freshman defenseman Aram Minnetian, who was serving a one-game suspension for a hit to the head when the teams met Dec. 9.

In another indication of just how strong the league is this year, all four series ended in a split. That’s where this week’s review begins.

After a short break, followed by teams playing either nonleague games or in holiday tournaments, most of college hockey was back in conference action last weekend. Hockey East had four series going on last week, as well as UNH traveling to Boston University for a single game Saturday.

Coach Greg Brown had given the players a few days off before they joined their teammates for practice Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the series, and it paid off.

▪ Friday also marked the first game for Cutter Gauthier since the Flyers traded his rights to the Ducks. In doing so, the organization also chose to reveal that it made the move because Gauthier said he did not want to play in Philadelphia, setting off a torrent of criticism on social media. The sophomore forward had a goal and an assist in the win.

“He had been through a lot for a 19-year-old kid, especially the emotion of World Junior and the emotion of being traded,” said Brown. “Hopefully he didn’t look at a lot of social media the last few days, but to see him come out and be a force … was really gratifying for us because he had really been through a lot the last two weeks.”

▪ As bad as Friday was for the Friars, it was still just one game. When the series shifted to Schneider Arena, Providence (11-6-2) salvaged a split with a 4-3 win, coming back from one-goal deficits on three occasions before prevailing when Chase Yoder scored with 4:30 remaining.

▪ BU defeated UNH, 3-0, as junior Mathieu Caron stopped 36 shots to record his first shutout as a Terrier. He was particularly sharp in the first period, recording 18 saves as BU killed a five-on-three and was outshot, 18-8.

With the win, BU (14-4-1) leapfrogged BC (14-4-1) to the No.1 spot in the PairWise. Providence is ninth and UNH (11-6-1) is tied for 10th.

▪ Northeastern allowed three goals in a two-minute stretch of the third period before eventually succumbing to Vermont, 5-4, Friday night. Being swept at home at the hands of the Catamounts would have been devastating for any hopes of an NU postseason berth, and the Huskies responded accordingly Saturday, gutting out a 3-1 win to improve to 7-11-2. Freshman goalie Cameron Whitehead bounced back from being yanked in the opener to stop 31 shots.

▪ Harvard may have only two wins, but it sure knows how to pick its spots. Having handed Cornell its first loss in November, the Crimson got win No. 2 at Yale with a 1-0 victory Saturday. Sophomore Aku Koskenvuo, a fifth-round selection by the Canucks in the 2021 NHL Draft, made 21 saves to record his first career shutout. Ryan Healey’s power-play goal was enough to give coach Ted Donato his 300th win.

▪ Merrimack came out of the break by winning its first three games, but saw that streak snapped with a 4-3 loss at UMass Friday. The Warriors bounced back with a 4-1 win when the series shifted to Lawler Arena Saturday. At 12-6-3, UMass is on the bubble at the moment in a tie at No. 14 in the PairWise. The Warriors are 10-10-1 after winning four of their last five.

▪ UConn hosted Maine for a pair games and appeared to be in control in Friday’s opener with a 3-1 lead in the third period. But the Black Bears stormed back with four goals to take a 5-3 win. There would be no rally Saturday, though, as the Huskies snapped Maine’s nine-game unbeaten streak with a 2-0 shutout behind sophomore Arsenii Sergeev’s 27 saves.

UConn ended the weekend at 9-10-2, while Maine is 14-4-2 and dipped slightly to sixth in the PairWise.

▪ Bentley split its series with Sacred Heart, with the road team prevailing each night. In Friday night’s opener at Bentley Arena, the Falcons welcomed the family of 3-year-old Waltham native Declan Lyons, who is suffering from childhood brain cancer. Proceeds from the game were donated to Declan’s family. For more information on Declan, you can visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/thumbsupfordec.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.