Duxbury plays tough, but No. 9 Marshfield wins shootout to retain Green Cup

“It’s extra special, this game means a heck of a lot,” Marshfield coach Dan Connolly said. “Not just the game itself, but the whole day. It’s good to win and to have those bragging rights for a year.”

While Monday afternoon’s contest between No. 9 Marshfield and Duxbury at The Bog finished in a 2-2 tie for official purposes, there was still the matter of awarding the Green Cup. In a shootout following overtime, Teddy Devoe walked it off for the Rams in the third round to maintain possession of the trophy for a fourth straight season.

KINGSTON — It’s always nice to take home the hardware.

Every year, the Marshfield and Duxbury hockey communities come together to raise money for a charitable cause. This year, with the Rams (8-2, 6-0-2) taking their turn as host in their mutual home venue, the communities raised money on behalf of Ellie Niland, a 5-year-old Marshfield girl battling neuroblastoma — a cancer in her spine which has resulted in paralysis and Ellie needing a wheelchair.

The campaign to raise funds will go towards the purchase of a wheelchair van for the Niland family, making transportation easier for Ellie.

Marshfield led the Dragons (5-6-1, 4-3-1) twice, going up 1-0 in the second period on a Jack Doherty power-play goal, and 2-1 on a snipe from Sammy Holte.

Both times Duxbury responded — first on a Mikey Yucius tip-in, and lastly on a bar-down bid from Kyle Leahy that completed the scoring at 13:20 of the middle period.

The result was a far cry from a 5-0 victory for the Rams over the Dragons just nine days earlier.

“We took a big step today,” Duxbury coach Mike Flaherty said. “We’ll take that tie, we can build on that and go from there.”

Anthony Rabeni made 34 saves for the Dragons; Kevin Murphy 20 for the Rams.