Increase in playing time suits Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman just fine

“I think they’re really special,” said Swayman, asked what significance the shutouts hold for him. ”Again … shutouts are a team shutout, every night and [the win[ obviously was a great example of that … guys filling lanes, blocking shots, making my life easy.”

Shutouts do not a career make, but to use the visiting Devils for some perspective, their Hall of Fame netminder Martin Brodeur logged his league-record 125 shutouts across 1,266 appearances. After three full seasons he had a dozen shutouts in 161 starts.

Jeremy Swayman , now 112 games into his NHL adventure, on Monday picked up his 12th career shutout in the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Devils at TD Garden . The 25-year-old has made 105 starts, giving him a shutout rate of 11.4 percent.

Swayman was in net for a third consecutive start, his workload increasing after Linus Ullmark was hurt during overtime Jan. 9 at Arizona.

Provided Ullmark remains hors de combat, Swayman is the presumed starter Thursday when the Avalanche come to town. Brandon Bussi, called up from Providence after Ullmark’s injury, remains in the backup role, though Jim Montgomery did not rule out the chance the second-year pro could see his first action.

“Right now, as we’re grinding, it’s really a game-to-game decision,” said the coach. “If it continues, yeah, there’s going to be an opportunity for Bussi.”

Zacha returns

Pavel Zacha, sidelined by flu-like symptoms at the end of the recent four-game road swing, returned to center duty, flanked by Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk.

Zacha, who played his first six seasons with the Devils, finished with 15:49 of ice time, landed two shots, and finished plus-1.

Meanwhile, the rest of the wounded remained on the sidelines, including Derek Forbort, Matt Poitras, and Brandon Carlo. All three skated in the morning, said Montgomery, and are improving, though the coach offered no firm return date for any of them.

With Carlo missing from the No. 2 defense pairing, Montgomery again paired Hampus Lindholm with Parker Wotherspoon, who has proven a reliable fill-in since signing as a free agent last July.

“I think Spoons has done a really good job, playing on his off side,’ said Montgomery. “giving [Lindholm] a physical presence that he usually has with Brando his partner.”

Wotherspoon, a left shot playing on the right side, logged 18:47 in ice time and finished plus-1. Whenever Montgomery is asked about him, the coach never fails to mention how he likes the physical play Wotherspoon brings to the backline, an element especially lacking during Forbort’s absence.

“There’s pros and cons to both,” said Wotherspoon, asked about the challenges of playing his off side. “I played a little bit there last year, for half a season, and in Providence I was playing a little bit on the off side. I do like it, I like to think I can play both sides.”

Home for a while

The Bruins’ five-game homestand resumes with Thursday’s visit by the talented Avalanche, who entered Monday tied for third with the Bruins in the league standings … The Canadiens will be in Boston for the first time this season Saturday, followed by Winnipeg and Carolina … David Pastrnak squeezed off 11 shots attempts, though only three made it to the net. The other eight were blocked. The Devils blocked 13 for the day, led by Simon Nemec (six) … Ex-Bruin Erik Haula, flipped to the Devils in the Zacha trade, finished minus -2, but won 6 of 9 faceoffs. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was keen on adding Haula because of his proficiency at the dot … Ex-Harvard defenseman John Marino, led all Devils with five shots. Two of those came on a shorthanded bid early in the first when Swayman saw little work. Had one of Marino’s back-to-back attempts made it over the line, the afternoon might have looked much different … Charlie McAvoy picked up an assist (No. 23) on Pastrnak’s strike. As a group, Bruins defensemen have produced 19 goals and 64 assists through 43 games, a pace that projects to 156 points. They combined last season for 205.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.