Jeremy Swayman backstops Bruins to a shutout win over Devils

Trent Frederic polished off the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:18 to go. That gave him six goals over his last nine games and 13 for the season.

Coyle scored early in the second period to break the scoreless tie and Pastrnak, recently named to the NHL’s upcoming All-Star Weekend, added insurance in the third period with his 26th goal, a power-play strike with 16:38 to go in regulation.

Goals by Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman’s airtight netminding paced the Bruins to a 3-0 win over the Devils Monday afternoon at TD Garden, the Black-and-Gold maintaining their spot atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Advertisement

Swayman, in net for a third consecutive start, turned back 31 shots for his third shutout this season, the 12th of his career in 112 games.

The win brought the Bruins’ record to 26-8-9, for 61 points. With 39 games to go in the regular season, they could play .500 hockey the remainder of the way and still finish the season with 100 points.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Following a scoreless first period, during which the Bruins rolled up a robust 16-9 shot lead, Coyle’s goal produced the 1-0 lead only 30 seconds into the middle period.

The scoring play began with a Swayman stop at the other end, with Matt Grzelcyk quickly advancing the puck up ice. Once into the offensive end, Coyle was set up with a Brad Marchand feed and finished off with a backhander halfway up the near post on Devils tender Nico Daws.

It was Coyle’s 15th goal of the season. Playing higher in the order this season, following the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, Coyle is well-positioned to surpass his career high of 21 goals, set in 2015-16 with the Wild.

Pastrnak picked up a secondary assist on the Coyle strike — his 35th helper this season — lifting him to 60 points through 43 games. The right winger has collected 70 points for six consecutive seasons, save for the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

Advertisement

Pastrnak later connected on one of his patented one-time blasts, drilling in his shot from near the dot in the left circle after Charlie McAvoy wired him up with a velvety cross-slot feed.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.