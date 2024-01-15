Celtics at Raptors: Is this where the schedule starts getting easier for Boston?

“I read somewhere that they said we’ve got the easiest schedule remaining,” Tatum said. “I don’t know when that [expletive]’s going to start.”

They’ve come out on top in three of their last five, but before the Celtics’ matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday, Jayson Tatum was left wondering when Boston will get a break.

It’s been a rough road for the Celtics, who have faced three of the league’s top offenses in their last five games.

Could Monday’s contest against the Raptors — 12th in the Eastern Conference — finally be that reprieve?

The Celtics beat up on the Rockets on Saturday and will now face a struggling Toronto team that has lost four of its last six.

Advertisement

Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -7. O/U: 241.0.

CELTICS

Season record: 30-9. vs. spread: 19-18, 2 pushes. Over/under: 22-17

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

RAPTORS

Season record: 15-24. vs. spread: 20-19. Over/under: 23-16

Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 8-2

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 121.4, Toronto 115.5

Points allowed per game: Boston 111.6, Toronto 117.1

Field goal percentage: Boston .480, Toronto .483

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .452, Toronto .486

3-point percentage: Boston .378, Toronto .361

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .362, Toronto .388

Stat of the day: The Celtics have the fifth-best defensive rating (112.1), behind only Minnesota (108.6), Orlando (111.4), Philadelphia (111.6), and Houston (111.7).

Notes: The Celtics are coming off a 145-113 home win over the Houston Rockets and their former coach Ime Udoka on Saturday after being blown out 135-102 on the road by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. ... Jaylen Brown scored 32 points in 28 minutes in the win and Jayson Tatum had 27 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter. ... Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett will play their second home game for Toronto since being acquired from the New York Knicks late last month. Friday’s loss to the Jazz dropped the Raptors to 3-4 since their trade. ... Brown is questionable with a right knee hyperextension. Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is out for the Raptors.

Advertisement

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.