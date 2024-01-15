Jayson Tatum checks in on changes in Foxboro: ‘All I’ve known is Bill Belichick and the Patriots’

“It’s a little weird,” Tatum said Monday, before the Celtics faced the Raptors. “He’s been coaching the whole time I’ve been alive. All I’ve known is Bill Belichick and the Patriots. So not seeing him on the sideline is going to be tough. But obviously one of the greatest of all time and accomplished a lot. But I’m excited for the transition over there, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

But Tatum, who might now be the city’s most prestigious active sports figure, was well aware of the impact Belichick had on the Patriots and in this region during his 24 seasons in Foxborough. He said Belichick’s departure will leave a void.

TORONTO — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum mostly had cursory interactions with longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick over the years. Tatum met Belichick at a few Patriots practices and the two would usually exchange pleasantries when Belichick attended Celtics games.

Could Tatum have played for such a no-nonsense coach known for his rigid style?

“Probably so,” Tatum said, smiling. “I mean I played for Coach K [Duke University’s Mike Krzyzewski]. They’ve got a lot of similarities. So I probably could have made it work.”

Hyperextension sidelines Brown

Jaylen Brown missed the game against the Raptors because of a right knee hyperextension the forward suffered during the Celtics’ home win Saturday over the Rockets. Coach Joe Mazzulla does not think the injury will lead to a long-term absence.

“The knee was a little sore,” Mazzulla said. “Got treatment today and was at shootaround, and expect him to be OK going forward.”

Tatum’s deep thoughts

After a somewhat quiet start to this season, Tatum has caught fire from beyond the arc. Entering Monday he had made 30 of 55 3-pointers (54.5 percent) over his last seven games, raising his season percentage to 37.7.

“Just continue to shoot the same shots I’ve been shooting, continue to work the same way I have been,” Tatum said. “I wish I’d shot like this all season, but there’s going to be times where you go through a stretch where you’re not shooting like you want to.

“But it always comes back around.”

Mazzulla credits White

There has been a groundswell of support for Derrick White’s All-Star candidacy in recent weeks.

Some players in that situation might lean into the hype. But Mazzulla said White, who has never made an All-Star team, deserves credit for simply maintaining the approach that led him to this point.

“I think he’s done a great job of that,” Mazzulla said. “He understands what it is for our team, for us to be successful. And it’s confidence in shooting, it’s being aggressive on offense and it’s all the little things, whether running back in transition, back tips … He’s just a really grounded guy that’s always going to be defined by the little things. Most important is that he has his confidence and he stays aggressive on offense, but he’s always ready to make winning plays.”

