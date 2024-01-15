Devils at Bruins: Homestand begins for battle-tested Bruins against New Jersey

They spent their last four games on the road, and all four were decided outside of regulation. The Bruins came away with one overtime win over the Blues, overtime losses against the Golden Knights and Coyotes, and a shootout loss to the Avalanche.

With their win on Saturday, the Bruins extended their lead in the Eastern Conference (59 points), and the NHL invited coach Jim Montgomery to coach the All-Star Game for the second straight season.

Linus Ullmark was on the ice Saturday morning but remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Matt Poitras and Pavel Zacha (who was scratched due to illness on Saturday) are also listed as day-to-day.

Jeremy Swayman, who played all four games of the road trip as a result of Ullmark’s injury, will start in net.

Let’s get into it.

When: Monday, 1 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -180. O/U: 6.0.

Devils

Season record: 22-15-3. vs. spread: 13-27. Over/under: 26-13, 1 push

Last 10 games: 6-3-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 7-3

Bruins

Season record: 25-8-9. vs. spread: 22-20. Over/under: 22-20

Last 10 games: 6-1-3. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3

Team statistics

Goals scored: New Jersey 142, Boston 139

Goals allowed: New Jersey 140, Boston 113

Power play: New Jersey 27.9%, Boston 27.1%

Penalty minutes: New Jersey 330, Boston 448

Penalty kill: New Jersey 77.2%, Boston 84.3%

Faceoffs won: New Jersey 54.2%, Boston 49.3%

Stat of the day: After four straight games with an extra period, the Bruins are now tied for the fourth-most overtime games in the NHL with 14. Montreal and Toronto (16 games each) have played the most.

Notes: Defenseman Charlie McAvoy and captain Brad Marchand each scored two goals to lead the Bruins on Saturday. McAvoy registered his sixth career overtime goal for Boston, which is 2-0-3 in its past five games. ... Defenseman Brandon Carlo, who sustained an upper-body injury last Monday in Colorado, was placed on long-term injured reserve. ... The Devils are coming off a 4-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday. ... Jesper Bratt scored Saturday for the Devils, increasing his point total to a team-leading 46. ... The Devils have been shorthanded after losing Timo Meier, Ondrej Palat, and Jonas Siegenthaler to lower-body injuries and Jack Hughes to an upper-body injury.

