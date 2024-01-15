EMass boys’ basketball: Dynamite with double-doubles, Andover’s Luca Palermo headlines Players of the Week

Steph Barnes, Waltham — Averaging 20 points per game during Waltham’s 8-0 star, the four-year letterman totaled 63 points with tough defense during wins over Arlington Catholic (84-46), Greater Lawrence (66-52), and Boston Latin (52-45).

Cade Furse, Manchester-Essex — The senior scored 25 points in limited action last Tuesday in a win over Essex Tech, then provided 30 points with 4 assists and 6 steals in Friday’s 70-56 win over Ipswich.

Edric Louissaint, Weymouth — After scoring 15 points with a last-minute winner to beat Natick, 61-60, the senior added 24 points in Friday’s 82-66 win at Abington. For good measure, he dropped 15 points in Thursday’s exhibition against visiting St. Kevin’s School from Melbourne, Australia.