EMASS BOYS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass boys’ basketball: Merrimack Valley teams making a move in Globe Top 20

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated January 15, 2024, 1:29 p.m.
Sam Concemi (32) and his Andover High teammates were big risers in this week's Globe Top 20, surging from No. 20 to fifth with statement MVC wins.

The first half of January has featured a carousel of thrilling finishes, upsets, and clutch conference wins in Merrimack Valley, Hockomock, and Bay State action.

The MVC holds down four spots in the top six of the Globe’s Top 10 boys’ basketball poll with Andover leaping from No. 20 to No. 5 after close wins over Lawrence and North Andover. BC High handed Mansfield another loss after Taunton topped the Hornets on a buzzer-beater last Monday.

Wareham scored a close win over Charlestown at the Citi Team Hoops Classic and Catholic Memorial holds the top spot despite losing to Mater Dei (Calif.) at the Hoop Hall Classic.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 16, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Catholic Memorial8-1-01
2.Franklin9-1-05
3.North Andover7-2-03
4.Lawrence7-4-04
5.Andover7-3-020
6.Lowell8-2-09
7.Wareham8-2-010
8.BC High6-2-016
9.Mansfield6-2-02
10.Burke6-2-013
11.Charlestown4-1-07
12.Needham6-2-08
13.Sharon5-3-06
14.Taunton6-3-0
15.Central Catholic6-3-017
16.Newton North5-3-011
17.Manchester Essex9-0-018
18.Waltham8-0-0
19.Cambridge7-1-019
20.Dartmouth7-2-0


Boston Globe Today