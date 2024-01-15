EMass boys’ basketball: Merrimack Valley teams making a move in Globe Top 20

The first half of January has featured a carousel of thrilling finishes, upsets, and clutch conference wins in Merrimack Valley, Hockomock, and Bay State action.

The MVC holds down four spots in the top six of the Globe’s Top 10 boys’ basketball poll with Andover leaping from No. 20 to No. 5 after close wins over Lawrence and North Andover. BC High handed Mansfield another loss after Taunton topped the Hornets on a buzzer-beater last Monday.

Wareham scored a close win over Charlestown at the Citi Team Hoops Classic and Catholic Memorial holds the top spot despite losing to Mater Dei (Calif.) at the Hoop Hall Classic.