Emily Coughlin, No. 3 Notre Dame captures Hingham Cup, bragging rights

“They’re a two-line team, so we tried to get them tired a bit,” Findley said of No. 9 Hingham. “But in the third period, we absolutely had to go to two lines as well. It was just a crazy game.”

Behind Emily Coughlin’s shorthanded goal early in the third, the No. 3 Cougars outlasted their local rivals, 3-1, to claim the Hingham Cup Monday afternoon at Pilgrim Arena.

HINGHAM — With the score knotted, 1-1, entering the third period, Notre Dame-Hingham girls’ hockey coach John Findley knew the key was keeping the pressure on Hingham. Even though they had to cut to two lines in the final period, the approach paid off.

After the two teams traded tallies in the first period — Caroline Hartnett on the power play for NDA, and Caroline Doherty for Hingham — the second period belonged to the two goalies. Ava Larkin stepped up for the Cougars (7-2-1) and denied Doherty twice on great chances in quick succession, while Izzy McGarr withstood a late second-period onslaught for the Harborwomen (7-3-1).

With the intensity visibly turned up in the third, the Cougars went to the penalty kill, where Coughlin stepped up. The junior stole the puck in the offensive zone and fired a shot from a tight angle, which deflected off a Hingham defender into the net.

“She’s just a sparkplug,” Findley said of Coughlin. “She’s a tremendous kid. She started here in seventh grade on our swing line, and next year will be my sixth with her.”

Eighth-grader Jocelyn Gray buried an empty netter inside the final minute to seal the victory.

It was a showcase of two of the state’s top teams, residing in the same town, leading to a packed house at Pilgrim.

“We get to take the Hingham Cup home today, but [Hingham] played really well,” Findley said. “They’ve got some excellent players … The atmosphere was awesome, the girls had a great time. That’s all I coach for, is these girls.”