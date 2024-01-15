Ten names to remember from the 2024 Hoophall Classic in Springfield

Many among the dozens of nationally ranked players who competed in Springfield over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend showed their college and pro potential. New England sensations Cooper Flagg and AJ Dybantsa were among those stars ( read more about them here) .

The Hoophall Classic routinely earns its reputation as one of the most prestigious high school basketball events in the country. This year’s showcase was no exception.

Darius Acuff Jr. of IMG Academy was one of the shining stars of Hoophall Classic over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Springfield.

Below are 10 more standouts from Hoophall to keep on your radar. They weren’t necessarily the 10 highest-ranked prospects, but they had the best performances and are worth remembering as they ascend to the next levels.

Advertisement

Darius Acuff Jr., IMG Academy (Fla.) — Acuff emerged as perhaps the most poised point guard in the tournament. The No. 15-ranked junior started with 28 points, 9 assists, and 3 steals on Sunday, and backed it up with 25 points and five rebounds on Monday. He showed impressive command of a stacked IMG Academy lineup, dishing passes out to shooters and inside to bigs. Acuff also flashed impressive shooting range and an ability to finish through contact.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The 6-foot-2-inch point guard is uncommitted, but he’s got plenty of offers, including (but not limited to) Kentucky, Michigan, Kansas, and Providence.

Jalil Bethea, Archbishop Wood (Pa.) — The nation’s seventh-ranked senior delivered the standout individual performance of the weekend. Bethea dropped 40 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists Saturday night, and hit the winning free throws in a 73-71 triumph over Corona Centennial (Calif.).

The variety of buckets was most impressive from the 6-4 Miami commit. Bethea drilled shots coming off screens, spotting up, and with moves off the dribble. He outdueled Corona Centennial guard and UCLA commit Eric Freeny, who also had an outstanding game with 34 points.

Cameron Boozer, Christopher Columbus (Fla.) — Boozer stands with Flagg and Dybantsa in the top tier of all high school players. The 6-10 junior exemplifies the modern power forward with his effortless long-range shot, his underrated passing skills, his physical frame, and his weak-side shot-blocking. Boozer averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.5 blocks in two games. He’s uncommitted but has many of the elite college programs after him, including Duke and Kentucky.

Advertisement

Kayleigh Heckel, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) — It’s not easy to post a triple-double at 9 a.m. against a team loaded with future college players. But Heckel, ranked No. 27 in the senior class, amassed 24 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds in a statement win against Etiwanda (Calif.) on Monday.

The USC commit scored 17 points in the first half and took floor general duties in the second, dazzling with her playmaking out of drives. A 5-9 guard, Heckel exuded fearlessness in absorbing contact and defending taller opponents, a trait that comes from tough practices.

“We do a drill that’s like ‘shell,’ so we play defense and they have the ball, the opposite [side] cuts, and we have to try to push them out of the paint,” she said. “It helps with the physicality.”

Mia Pauldo, Morris Catholic (N.J.) — Pauldo, the seventh-ranked junior, fittingly models parts of her game after fellow New Jersey native Kyrie Irving. The 5-7 point guard racked up 30 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds in Friday’s 64-48 victory against Mater Dei (Calif.). Pauldo excelled at getting her body low and exploding past defenders for layups, much like Irving does in the NBA.

Advertisement

“As a smaller player, you would think it comes naturally, but it doesn’t. It takes practice; sometimes I do find myself dribbling high,” she said. “I get in the gym every day and try to stay low, because the lower player always wins.”

Koa Peat, Perry (Ga.) — Peat, a physically imposing 6-8 forward, is another reason why the 2025 class could be special. He tallied 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 blocks in a 64-63 victory that came down to a Barron Silsby buzzer-beater. Peat overpowered smaller opponents with some monster chase-down and help blocks. He also made nine of 13 shot attempts, finishing out of the post, off the dribble, and through contact. Peat is ranked fourth in his high school class and holds offers from Duke, North Carolina, and Texas, among many other schools.

Tahaad Pettiford, Hudson Catholic (N.J.) — If you’re a fan of the little guys, keep an eye on Pettiford, a 6-foot guard committed to Auburn. Pettiford lit up the court with 33 points, nearly helping Hudson Catholic come back in a 72-67 loss to Gonzaga College (D.C.). Pettiford routinely shook defenders with his handle, attacked mismatches, and used ball screens effectively.

“At the next level, I’m not just gonna be able to come off a screen and shoot,” he said. “I gotta be able to read [the screen] and see what the big is doing. Early in the game, I noticed they were blitzing the ball and hedging hard.”

Advertisement

Jase Richardson, Christopher Columbus (Fla.) — Richardson tallied 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in front of his father, 13-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson, on Monday. In addition to his 20 points, 9 assists, 6 steals, and 4 rebounds on Saturday, Richardson helped Columbus go 2-0 on the weekend.

The 6-3 combo guard is committed to Michigan State and ranked No. 28 in the senior class. His vocal leadership, defensive effort, and tough shotmaking stand out. Richardson has also developed strong chemistry with Cayden Boozer, his partner in the backcourt, as they switch between responsibilities.

“Being in a backcourt with Cayden, I’ve got to learn how to start playing more off the ball because I’m starting to come into a new role playing more off the ball [and] being more involved in scoring,” he said. “You’ve got to communicate with each other and ask [and] fill each other in [on] who’s doing what at what time.”

Braylan Ritvo, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) — Every year, there’s an unheralded player who puts on a performance that could alter the course of his basketball career. This year, it was Ritvo, a 6-7 forward who entered the weekend with his only Division 1 offers coming from Quinnipiac and NJIT.

Then Ritvo dropped 27 points and made seven 3-pointers to help Archbishop Stepinac beat No. 2-ranked senior Dylan Harper and Don Bosco Prep (N.J.). He confidently stepped into shots and wasn’t afraid to fight for rebounds. The standout effort came in front of a packed crowd with several college coaches in attendance.

Advertisement

Kennedy Smith, Etiwanda (Calif.) — Smith played two games and showed why she’s the sixth-ranked senior and a huge addition for USC next year. The 6-1 forward has an easy scoring touch, which helped her reach 29 points in Saturday’s 71-56 victory against Sidwell Friends (D.C). She can comfortably score anywhere on the perimeter, but also has great footwork posting up. Though she went cold at times against Long Island Lutheran, Smith stayed involved as a passer and rebounder, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists.





Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.