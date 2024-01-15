Jeremy Lin’s presence is still felt in the revitalization of Harvard men’s basketball

“It was something that definitely changed a lot of lives,” Hinton said. “It was inspiring. Jeremy is still such a huge role model for me. I look up to him.”

He marveled as Asian fans and many others in the basketball world rallied around Jeremy Lin. Soon, Lin jerseys filled his closet, and Hinton started to believe his dreams of attending Harvard and playing in the NBA were attainable.

As Robert Hinton began watching the NBA intently in 2012, there was nothing more thrilling for him than turning on the TV and seeing “Linsanity” unfold.

A dozen years later, Hinton is now a 4-star Harvard commit who recently became the first athlete of Taiwanese descent to earn McDonald’s All-American Game nominee honors. Hinton recently got Lin’s phone number but is still nervous to text one of his idols, who also happens to be from California and of Taiwanese descent.

As Harvard men’s basketball tries to ascend into an Ivy League power once again, the program leans on its roots and still keeps the principles Lin embodied close to heart. Lin helped lay the foundation from 2006-10, paving the way for four straight NCAA Tournament berths from 2012-15. Now, the Crimson are on the cusp of a breakthrough with Lin’s legacy still serving as a lasting presence.

“He’s always going to be that face, that catalyst, that person that breathes life into this program,” Harvard coach Tommy Amaker said. “Whatever we’re doing now, there’s no question it’s on the back of that kid.”

When teammate Pat Magnarelli first met Lin at Harvard, it became clear early on that Lin was the only freshman who would play and had an opportunity to blossom into a standout.

Lin contributed 4.6 points per game as a freshman, 12.6 as a sophomore in Amaker’s first year, and 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.4 steals in a breakout junior season. With Lin as the anchor, the Crimson increased their win total from eight to 14 to a then-program-best 21 his senior season.

“We wanted to be respected,” Amaker said. “We wanted to feel like we had a chance to be relevant in this area, to be relevant in this community with basketball. We wanted to build a brand.

“There was something brewing here, and Jeremy was in the middle of that.”

Amaker said Lin epitomized the type of player the program hoped to attract, cemented the Crimson’s transition-based philosophy, and allowed them to form a concrete blueprint. He also highlighted Lin’s peacefulness, noting that it’s not typical for someone so young to be so comfortable with who he was.

Lin would lead Bible studies in his Leverett House suite one night and drop 20-plus the next. Magnarelli recalls a triple-overtime buzzer beater against William & Mary and a chase-down block against Connecticut’s Kemba Walker during their last ride as defining moments.

“We were humming,” Magnarelli said. “We were rolling along, and Jeremy was really the reason why.”

Lin left for Las Vegas that spring to train for the NBA Draft, maintaining his studies remotely and flying back for exams. Lin went undrafted, but once he started lighting it up in the Summer League and outplaying rising stars such as John Wall, Magnarelli realized he truly might have a shot.

During the 2011 NBA lockout, three months before “Linsanity” began, Lin slept on Magnarelli’s couch in Venice Beach, Calif. Magnarelli reminisced, without a clue what would come next.

Magnarelli was on vacation, so he missed Lin’s first game with the Knicks. When he checked his phone, he had close to 30 texts and calls, so he turned on “SportsCenter.”

Lin (right) played nine seasons in the NBA for eight teams. Matthew J. Lee

“It was like, ‘This guy Jeremy Lin, from Harvard, had 28 points tonight.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This is the greatest night of his life,’ ” Magnarelli said. “Then we’d see what the next few weeks held for him. None of us could have ever seen that coming. Except him.”

Now, as Lin plays professionally in Taiwan with his brother, Joseph, the Crimson still feel his passion and purpose daily. Amaker said Lin allowed the Crimson to gain traction from a recruiting standpoint and “move the needle.” Harvard has posted a .500 record or better 13 of the last 14 years, in large part because of that foundation. Freshman phenom Malik Mack, who plays with a similar fearlessness and motor, could be the next NBA point guard to come out of Harvard.

Current forward Chandler Piggé said Amaker often references Lin during practice, as someone who treated every moment on the court as though it was his last. Lin never cared who got the credit, and he wasn’t afraid to improvise if he felt it benefitted the team. Amaker said he was always prepared, and whenever a break came his way, he was ready for it.

Like Hinton, Piggé saw Lin’s rise and truly realized players at Harvard could get the best of both worlds. They could prioritize both education and basketball. Amaker said that while there are many driving forces in the program’s ascension, no one is more important in that than Lin.

“I look to him as a role model,” Piggé said. “I try to feed off what Coach says that Jeremy Lin brought.”

