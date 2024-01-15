Josh Allen carries Bills to victory over Steelers, and a dream rematch with the Chiefs

Allen’s final line: 21-of-30 passing for 203 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions for a 121.9 passer rating, plus 74 rushing yards and a TD on eight carries. Allen broke the game open in the second quarter, rumbling through the Steelers’ defense for a 52-yard, highlight-reel touchdown.

None of that matters, though, when Josh Allen plays like Superman. Allen was on fire in the Bills’ 31-17 win over the Steelers Monday, becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for three touchdown passes, and rush for 70 yards and a touchdown, in a playoff game.

The Bills were missing about eight starters on defense, including most of the secondary. Star receiver Stefon Diggs continued his season-long funk. And the field goal team was a mess, with Tyler Bass shanking a 27-yard attempt and having a 49-yard attempt blocked.

Allen was second in the NFL this season with 18 interceptions, and Monday’s game marked just the fourth time he finished without a pick. Not coincidentally, the Bills are 4-0 in those games, with an average margin of victory of 23 points.

The win sets up the dream matchup in the AFC playoffs, Chiefs at Bills next Sunday night. Allen is 3-3 in six matchups against Patrick Mahomes, including a controversial 20-17 win last month. But Mahomes won both postseason matchups, the 2021 AFC Championship Game and the infamous “13 seconds” game in the 2022 Divisional Round. Allen’s and Sean McDermott’s careers have been defined by their struggles to overcome the Chiefs.

Sunday’s game brings a different dynamic to the rivalry. It will be the first Bills-Chiefs game in Western New York after five straight matchups in Kansas City, and it will be Mahomes’s first road playoff game.

The Bills will need another heroic, mistake-free game from Allen, because their defense and special teams are sketchy. The Bills committed a troubling number of mistakes and penalties in the second half and struggled to close out the Steelers.

▪ The Lions snapped a 32-year, nine-game playoff drought with a dramatic 24-23 win over the Rams Sunday night. Their win, combined with the Cowboys’ loss, gives the Lions another home playoff game next weekend, the first time in franchise history the Lions are playing twice at home in one postseason.

The key for the Lions is pretty simple — Jared Goff just needs to avoid interceptions. Sunday against the Rams, Goff was 22 of 27 for 277 yards, a touchdown and no picks against his former team. He’s now 6-2 in his last eight starts, with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in the six wins, and two touchdowns and four picks in the two losses.

“He probably had two errors, and everything else, I thought he was on point,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

▪ The Lions found themselves on the defensive after the game because of the low hit safety Kerby Joseph put on Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, which tore Higbee’s ACL. It was strikingly similar to the hit Joseph put three weeks ago on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, who also tore his ACL plus his MCL.

Joseph wrote on social media that “I don’t have no intention to hurt no body and or harm their career.” Linebacker Alex Anzalone said, “It’s how the league office asks us to tackle,” and at least one teammate tried to blame Higbee and Matthew Stafford.

“If anybody on the Rams feels like it was dirty, well tell his quarterback don’t put the ball in a place where he gets his player hurt,” safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson told reporters.

One injury could be considered an accident or unfortunate consequence. But two in three weeks puts Joseph under the spotlight. He needs to stop going low.

▪ The Rams are probably losing sleep over a sequence at the end of their loss to the Lions. Facing third and 4 from the Lions’ 34 with 4:24 left, all the Rams had to do was avoid a negative play and they would have been in range for a makeable, go-ahead field goal.

Instead, right tackle Rob Havenstein committed a holding penalty to push the Rams back 10 yards, out of field goal range. Havenstein committed just three penalties in 14 regular-season games — two holds and a false start — but had a breakdown at the worst possible time.

Rams coach Sean McVay also probably wants a decision back. After Stafford threw incomplete on third and 14 from the Detroit 44, McVay sent out the punt unit with 4:15 left and holding one timeout.

While fourth and 14 is low percentage, and the Rams had plenty of time to make a defensive stop and get the ball back, the Twitter/X account Surrender Index still ranked the Rams’ punt among the 99th percentile of cowardly punts this season, and in the 98th percentile since 1999.

The Lions picked up two first downs and were able to bleed the rest of the clock.

“Still having a timeout and four minutes, the way our defense was playing, we were hoping to get a stop,” McVay said. “Hindsight is 20-20. Certainly regret that decision now.”

▪ That said, there is no shame in losing for the Rams, who overcame a 3-6 start to finish 10-7 and make the playoffs in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. They developed a couple of bona fide stars in Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, and got back on track to competitiveness a lot sooner than expected.

McVay, who almost walked away from the Rams last year because of burnout, said this year was revitalizing.

“Man, did I learn a lot and really appreciate this group,” McVay said. “They helped me find my way again and how much I love this and love the people that I’m around. It was a fun year, a hell of a year and something to be proud of.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.