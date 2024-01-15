Red Sox plant some seeds for the future with international amateur signings

The Sox anticipated that 45 players would sign Monday, the start of a progression that will begin at the team’s Dominican Academy and may culminate in a future at Fenway Park in 5-7 years. Yet while signing day represents the beginning of a years-long ascent in the minors, it also represents the culmination of years of work by the players and scouting efforts by the Red Sox to identify players who can change the team’s outlook in the 2030s.

The Sox spread their international amateur bonus pool — an MLB-capped figure of just under $6 million — across a number of signees, with Baseball America pegging them as handing out five of the top 100 bonuses this year, though none in the top 35.

Monday marked the opening of the 2024 signing period for young international amateur baseball players, and a number of promising teenagers finalized their contracts and officially started their Red Sox careers.

The most prominent prospect in this year’s Red Sox class is Vladimir Asencio. The righthanded-hitting and -throwing center fielder from the Dominican Republic, whose evaluation process was led by area scout Jonathan Cruz and who was signed by assistant general manager Eddie Romero, just turned 17 in December.

His strong defense — with standout instincts and a quick first step amplifying his above-average speed — as well as hit-over-power approach reminds some evaluators of Manuel Margot, a member of the Sox’ 2011 signing class. Asencio is receiving the largest signing bonus in the Sox’ international class.

“We love him in center field,” said Romero. “Offensively, he’s more contact over power, but has a really, really advanced approach for his age. We love the fact that he tends to spray line drives using all quadrants of the zone. He’s got a good eye.

“Overall, it’s kind of a mature, advanced approach with knowledge of the strike zone at a premium position.”

The Sox also are signing third baseman Carlos Carrasquel, described by Romero as a “physically imposing” third baseman (6 feet 2 inches, roughly 185 pounds) out of Venezuela who stands out for his ability to mash.

“It’s easy power,” said Romero.

The class includes one of the more intriguing pitchers signed by the Sox in several years. Righthander Dalvinson Reyes, who turned 17 in November, already measures up at roughly 6-5 and 180 pounds. While his fastball was in the mid-80s when the Sox started scouting him, his velocity has steadily increased to 89-91, topping out at 93.

According to Baseball America, Reyes is receiving the sixth-largest signing bonus of any pitcher this year (89th overall). The Sox see a pitcher with a three-pitch repertoire (a fastball with advanced command and a hard slider, with signs of a bat-missing changeup) and plenty of projection to develop as a high-octane starter.

“He’s got every physical element that you would want,” said Romero. “He’s just someone that we don’t see often in the Dominican in terms of the components of possibly being a front-of-the-rotation kind of guy.

“He has quality arm action, a smooth delivery, without a lot of effort. There’s already some power to his repertoire. And we love the fact that for a guy that has this size at this age, he’s got good command.”

Anderson Fermin, a switch hitter who was scouted at shortstop in the Dominican but likely will play center in the Sox system, is perhaps the best athlete in the Sox’ signing class.

“Athletically, there’s nothing he can’t do,” said Romero. “He can just impact the game in a lot of ways. He can hit, he has speed. He’s going to get on base a lot. He’s going to be somebody that pressures defenses.”

While there are questions about Fermin’s power, the Sox have seen his exit velocities improve rapidly in recent months.

Edwin Brito, also from the Dominican, showed some of the bigger exit velocities among the signing class. Though he likely profiles as a corner outfielder, the Sox feel the righthanded hitter combines an advanced hit tool with interesting power potential.

While most of the Sox’ headline signings come from the Dominican, their increased scouting presence in the Bahamas is also evident in a multi-player class from the island, led by 17-year-old Tavano Baker.

Baker, a 5-10, 155-pound lefthanded hitter and thrower, is seen as a deeper-projection center fielder who has a lot to learn about the game, but with the strength, speed (6.5 seconds in the 60), and athleticism to intrigue.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.