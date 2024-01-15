Why the Red Sox believe Trevor Story will have a bounce-back season, and other observations

As the Red Sox endeavor to improve their rotation, the lineup has big holes, as well. With Alex Verdugo in pinstripes and Adam Duvall and Justin Turner free agents, the Sox have lost 57 home runs and 208 RBIs from last season.

The Sox believe Story will have a bounce-back season after hitting .203 with a .566 OPS over 43 games last year following his return from elbow surgery.

“[Hitting coach] Pete Fatse saw Trevor in person and was blown away,” said manager Alex Cora. “He has his strength back and is hitting the ball again.”

Story has had a rough two seasons with the Sox. He missed most of spring training in 2022 after signing on March 23. Then he left camp when his wife had a baby.

Story got off to a slow start, hitting .224 with a .720 OPS through the end of June. Injuries limited him to 25 games over the rest of the season.

Story didn’t return until Aug. 8 last year but was overmatched by fastballs.

A healthy offseason allowed him to add muscle and improve his swing. At 31 and finally healthy, Story could return to All-Star form.

That would be a big step toward improving the lineup.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Story hosted a minicamp for middle infielders near his home in Texas this past week and worked with Vaughn Grissom, David Hamilton, and Nick Yorke. Triston Casas was on hand, too.

Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is still rehabbing from a shoulder impingement that caused him trouble in Portland. Carl D. Walsh for The Boston Globe

Marcelo Mayer initially was scheduled to attend but the decision was made to have him continue with physical therapy for the impingement in his left shoulder.

Mayer was shut down on Aug. 4 after struggling at the plate in Double A. He then had a setback in November.

There are no indications the 21-year-old will require surgery.

Grissom mixed in well with his new teammates. Story called Cora to say how impressed he was by the 23-year-old second baseman who came over from the Braves in the Chris Sale trade.

He won’t be handed the job, but the Sox clearly hope Grissom will claim the position during spring training.

▪ It was hardly a surprise the Sox canceled their usual town hall at Winter Weekend after John Henry, Sam Kennedy, and Chaim Bloom were loudly booed last season.

The Sox will instead have Jonathan Papelbon hosting “The Cinco Ocho Show” with NESN’s Tom Caron on Friday in Springfield.

Papelbon is a funny guy and all, but the more savvy move would have been to put the executives on the stage to take some boos then answer questions.

Fans in attendance and watching at home would have respected ownership’s willingness to take what at this point is well-deserved heat. They could explain how they plan to return the team to contention, assuming there is a plan.

Fairly or not, the Sox owners appear disengaged in the eyes of many. They come off particularly poorly when compared to Robert Kraft, who took every question after moving on from Bill Belichick.

Tickets for Winter Weekend are $95 and the people who attend are diehard fans. They deserve to be heard.

▪ As for Papelbon, he should be entertaining and perhaps controversial.

He appeared on the “Foul Territory” podcast with former big leaguers Erik Kratz and A.J. Pierzynski this past week and delivered a series of gems.

His comments included ripping Verdugo.

“I did 30 games with NESN last year. I’m doing pregame and this dude would come at the same time that I showed up to the field,” Papelbon said. “You’re late. Nobody wants to play with those kinds of players. He more or less rode himself out of town.”

Former Red Sox pitcher Jonathan Papelbon hasn't been shy about the organization's problems. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Papelbon feels the “culture has to change” for the Sox to win.

“I’ve always been a big believer that culture eats analytics for breakfast,” he said.

Papelbon also believes Rafael Devers needs to take a bigger role in changing the atmosphere around the team.

“Something has to happen,” Papelbon said.

Papelbon didn’t have kind words for former teammate J.D. Drew.

“One of the best talented lefthanded hitters you could see,” Papelbon said. “But didn’t give a [expletive]. Didn’t care. Had no motivation. Made $150 million and made one All-Star Game. That didn’t work in our clubhouse.”

Papelbon was close. Drew made $108 million and was on one All-Star team.

Papelbon sees the Sox as a fringe contender and “that’s a Kennedy thing.”

He said the team has a lot of work to do to improve the roster and wishes they would spend more.

On the positive side, Papelbon said Masataka Yoshida has a swing built for Fenway Park and the Sox shouldn’t trade him.

▪ Pierzynski is a former Sox player and so is Kratz — sort of. The Sox claimed him off waivers from the Royals while in Kansas City on June 21, 2015. He was added to the roster June 23 and was in uniform for two games without playing before being designated for assignment on June 25.

Both have taken well to the media side of the game since retiring. Their podcast is entertaining.

▪ The Cardinals hired Bloom this past week as adviser to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

Good for Bloom getting back in the game and he will be a helpful resource for Mozeliak. But it underscores the point that the Red Sox should have hired an adviser in 2019 or ‘20.

Bloom was a 36-year-old coming from a small-market team with a modest fan base when he took the job.

His three predecessors in Boston — Theo Epstein, Ben Cherington, and Dave Dombrowski — had advisers at their disposal. But Bloom never did.

Bloom was asked about the idea and said it was an option but they weren’t able to find the right fit. That’s fair, but it also didn’t seem like it was a priority for anybody in the organization.

The Yankees, Rangers, Diamondbacks, and Rays are among the teams who employ senior advisers. Craig Breslow would benefit if the Sox joined that list.

▪ Cora will be in Boston early this coming week to take part in the team’s annual rookie development program. He will be joined by the coaching staff to set plans for spring training before the group goes to Springfield for Winter Weekend.

▪ First baseman Michael Chavis, one in a string of missed first-round picks by the Red Sox from 2012-16, took a minor league deal with the Mariners that includes an invitation to spring training.

The Sox selected eight players in the first round or supplemental first round during those years. None are still in the organization and only Andrew Benintendi has been a successful big leaguer to this point.

Trey Ball, Brian Johnson, Pat Light, and Deven Marrero are out of baseball. Michael Kopech is a fringe starter with the White Sox and Jay Groome has a 5.56 ERA in 100 minor league games.

▪ BetOnline has the Red Sox with an over/under of 80½ wins, the worst in the division by four wins. Only 11 teams are lower.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.